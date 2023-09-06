Tipperary’s Seamus Callanan announces retirement from intercounty hurling

Former Hurler of the Year Seamus Callanan has announced his intercounty retirement.

Callanan, who captained Tipperary to Liam MacCarthy glory in 2019, won three All-Ireland senior hurling titles during his 16-year senior career.

“Playing for Tipperary has always been a huge privilege for me, and I am very grateful to have had such an enjoyable career with so many great memories,” stated Callanan.

“The highlight of my playing career was undoubtedly captaining Tipperary to All-Ireland success in 2019. Coming back to Tipperary and Drom and Inch with the Liam MacCarthy Cup is something I will treasure forever.

“I will always be very grateful to Liam Sheedy for entrusting me with the role of captain. I wish to thank all the Tipperary players I had the pleasure of calling my team-mates since 2008.

“I have made lifelong friends and feel honoured to have taken to the pitch with some of the greatest hurlers who ever wore the Tipperary jersey. I am also grateful to all the managers and backroom teams who gave me so much support and guidance through the years.

“I have been fortunate to meet many great people during my time hurling with Tipperary and through the GAA, but Eamon O’Shea was special among them all. As a mentor and friend, his guidance had a significant impact on my career, and I want to thank him most sincerely.

“A special thank you to the Tipperary County Board, Tipperary Supporters Club, Tipperary team sponsors and the GPA who have always been very supportive. I wish to thank each and every Tipperary supporter, who I am proud to have been able to represent in wearing the blue and gold.”

Callanan, who will turn 35 next week, made his Tipperary senior debut in 2008 and was part of All-Ireland SHC winning squads in 2010, 2016 and 2019. He won four All-Stars and in 2019 was named Hurler of the Year.

Injury has hampered his involvement in recent seasons, but Callanan did feature in five of Tipp’s six championship games in 2023, his last appearance coming in their All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Galway in June.

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Cahill said: “I have been privileged to have known and managed Seamus, if only for a short period of time.

“Seamus leaves us with countless memorable moments and a legacy that will inspire future generations of young hurlers not just in Tipperary but across Ireland, he owes nothing to Tipperary and I wish him the very best in to the future.”

Tipperary County Board Chairman Joe Kennedy added: “Seamus Callanan will always be remembered as one of the best forwards of this generation. His unique goal scoring ability brought great joy to Tipperary Supporters. Seamie has been a great leader for many years and we wish him well in his retirement.”