Kilkenny v Limerick live updates: All-Ireland hurling final

Darragh O’Donovan has been in excellent form so far, Will O’Donoghue is tremendously consistent, the half-back line has been outstanding, Tom Morrissey is having his best year yet and Cian Lynch looked restored in the semi-final and is now captain to boot. It’s a lot of power and it can swing the balance of this match for all of Kilkenny’s shooting efficiency. — Nicky English column

[ Nicky English: Power to beat precision as Limerick strike out for history ]

Limerick have been in a few tight corners over the last couple of years, and they could be in another one on Sunday. But I don’t think they’ll be stopped. — Joe Canning column

[ Joe Canning: Kilkenny are better than last year - but Limerick may be the greatest of all time ]

PLAYER PROFILES

Your player-by-player guides to both teams, compiled by two all-time greats of the game ...

TEAM NEWS (as per programme)

The big news being the continued absence of injured Limerick captain Declan Hannon from their squad. Experienced defender Richie English is also ruled out. For Kilkenny, David Blanchfield looks set to start after picking up an injury against Clare ...

LIMERICK: N Quaid; M Casey, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, W O’Donoghue, K Hayes; D O’Donovan, C Lynch; G Hegarty, D Reidy, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, P Casey.

Subs: D McCarthy, C Boylan, R Connolly, A Costelloe, C Coughlan, A English, G Mulcahy, B Murphy, A O’Connor, C O’Neill, O O’Reilly.

KILKENNY: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, R Reid, P Deegan; C Fogarty, A Mullen; T Phelan, M Keoghan, J Donnelly; B Ryan, TJ Reid, E Cody (capt).

Subs: D Brennan, C Delaney, C Buckley, P Walsh, D Corcoran, A Murphy, C Kenny, T Clifford, W Walsh, R Hogan, B Drennan.

Hello and welcome ... Not even the persistent rain all morning could dull our excitement for this afternoon’s All-Ireland hurling final. Reigning champions Limerick are on the hunt for four in a row, and looking to stop them are Kilkenny, the last team to achieve the feat!

This is a repeat of last year’s final, a repeat of this year’s league final, it’s the last team to have beaten Limerick in knockout championship hurling looking to do it again. But it’s also the first year of Ciaran Lyng’s reign as Kilkenny manager after the famous Brian Cody years.

The two best teams in the country meet in the final. This promises to be some battle, and the conditions will make it even more so! Throw-in at Croke Park is 3.30pm.

We’ll be providing build-up and updates throughout. Keep in touch via the comments section or on Twitter (@DonoghueEamon) but for now, let’s get started!

All-Ireland SHC final: Limerick v Kilkenny, Croke Park, Sunday 3.30. Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow) – Live on RTÉ 2 and BBC Two