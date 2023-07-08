Limerick v Galway: Five key moments from the All-Ireland hurling semi-final

1: Galway lay down a total gauntlet, responding to Limerick’s opening goal by Aaron Gillane, in the fifth minute, with a magnificent strike of their own, bang on the quarter hour. Kevin Cooney fetches a monster diagonal ball, makes one quick hop then passes majestically to Cathal Mannion, who without much warning skims the ball past Nickie Quaid at perfect unstoppable height. Galway 1-6 to Limerick’s 1-3, they’d soon press six clear.

2. A critical intervention by Mike Casey, half luck, half fate, preventing Galway from potentially going 2-12 to 1-7 in front. On 31 minutes, just after Diarmaid Byrnes ends their long wait for a score, Galway come full metal jacket again, Brian Concannon’s close range shot coming off Casey’s hurl, back into play, Will O’Donoghue then kicking clear. Darragh O’Donovan promptly adds a Limerick point, Galway’s heart sink a little, only up 1-12 to Limerick’s 1-8.

3. Galway are still in the game, Kevin Cooney’s brilliant point, after a fetch over Tom Morrissey, bringing it back to 1-16 to Galway’s 1-15. Then Limerick and Gillane strike back, on 49 minutes, David Reidy the provider this time with a deft past on to the edge of the score, Gillane’s first strike rebounding off the crossbar, before once suitable reorientated, he smashes home with a volley that would do Wimbledon proud.

Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty with Padraic Mannion of Galway. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

4. Kyle Hayes does what Kyle Hayes does best. On 52 minutes, not long after taking a breather on his knees after Evan Niland’s free brings it back to a goal, Hayes makes a storming 50-metre run that has Galway chasing tiredly and in vain, before he softly kills the score by scooping the ball over the bar. Niland misses the next Galway free, and Limerick are comfortable again, 2-17 to 1-16.

5. As if closing the door for good on Galway, Limerick produce another huge passage of play in the 65th minute, Kyle Hayes and Gearóid Hegarty both defending like men possessed, as Galway repeatedly harass to get their hands on the ball. Cian Lynch briefly gets in on that act, before replacement Cathal O’Neill wins the free. Up steps Gillane again and now the All-Ireland champions are perfectly comfortable again, 2-21 to 1-17. Game over.

It finishes Limerick 2-24, Galway 1-18.