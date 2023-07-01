Rory Beggan the hero as Monaghan hold nerve in penalty shootout to edge out Armagh

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Monaghan 0-14 Armagh 0-14 [After extra time, Monaghan win 9-8 on penalties]

Something had to give when the two worst All-Ireland quarter-final records met head-on in Croke Park on Saturday. It was Monaghan, the great and often least likely of survivors, who held their nerve in the longest intercounty penalty shoot-out yet seen to edge out their neighbours, 9-8.

It was certainly the highest standard of penalty taking a GAA crowd had seen with just one player from either side failing to score in the first five shots. The stark resolution saw those same two players Monaghan’s Gary Mohan and Callum Cumiskey of Armagh take the last two kicks.

Mohan redeemed himself but Rory Beggan saved from the unfortunate Cumiskey. Armagh have now lost three shoot-outs in a year: last year’s quarter-final against Galway, May’s Ulster final with Derry and this evening.

The sheer carnival delight of the Monaghan players afterwards racing towards their goalkeeper to celebrate, recalled Italia ‘90 and they move into the last four of the championship for the first time since 2018 and only the third time in 35 years.

This has been a terrific year for the county. Vinny Corey eventually took the manager’s job last autumn when it looked as if an appointment was never going to be made. He has since kept the county in Division One and now reached the last four of the championship.

In a week’s time they go to Armagh – coincidentally – to face Derry in the All-Ireland minor final.

It’s very tough on Armagh to have lost this way yet again. They looked as if they might have won out when a typically bravura point taken on by Rian O’Neill in the third minute of injury time at the end of extra time – only the third scored in the whole of the additional period – from the 45-metre line dropped over the bar to put them 0-14 to 0-13 ahead.

Monaghan responded with time ebbing away. After an attempt to work a short free routine with Rory Beggan looked to have fizzled out, Conor McManus took on the defence and drew a foul from Rory Grugan.

With the match on the line, he kicked the free and penalties beckoned.

The dramatic conclusion to the match dwarfed all that had gone before. Long spells of holding possession until an obvious chance presented itself was a recipe for low scoring.

Armagh looked the more threatening in the first half. Their ability to find space and create pathways to goal could have shut the contest down by half-time but Monaghan deserve credit for their defensive work and in particular two last-ditch blocks.

In the 26th minute, Stefan Campbell wove through the cover intent on exposing a goal shot but just as he pulled the trigger, Gary Mohan hurled himself in the way and averted the danger.

Seven minutes later, Rory Grugan did almost exactly the same but on this occasion, Kieran Lavelle did the needful to prevent the shot going in and, in the process, took a knock from which he happily recovered.

The match had opened with Aidan Forker joining the attack and firing over the first score. Forker went on to have an excellent match, adding another point and a pretty big assist for Armagh’s 69th-minute equaliser, which brought extra time.

Play settled into a pattern of cautious keep-ball – the amount of build-up necessary to create a scoring chance so extensive that it would be no surprise that each team would manage just 14 scores in 90 minutes of football.

Monaghan missed some good chances just before half-time, leaving themselves a point adrift, 0-5 to 0-6. Not terminal but disappointing not to have led at the break.

The match was so evenly contested that neither team led by two at any stage. They were level 14 times before adjourning for the shoot-out.

By extra time the teams were like exhausted fighters pawing at each other, the caution and safety-first approach intensified as they tried to avoid losing because of a mistake or a turnover.

Armagh should have done better as Seán Jones had been black carded at the end of normal time but even with a man advantage, they didn’t push all out. The view in the county that they needed to let the team off the leash was never as relevant.

Monaghan refused to go away even when it looked like they might be overwhelmed everywhere but on the scoreboard. Conor McCarthy continued his fine summer of overlapping from wing back to score another two points.

Stephen O’Hanlon’s elusive running looked like it could sidestep an elephant in a phone box and Gary Mohan’s work rate was extraordinary from blocking shots on his own goal to scoring three points at the other end.

The arrival of Conor McManus was a major lift for the team. His accuracy from frees, especially the last, crucial one and a lovely point from play fuelled the second-half drive that saw them taking rather than chasing the lead.

They go into the pot for Sunday’s draw driven by the same belief and cussedness that has marked out their last decade.

ARMAGH: Ethan Rafferty; Paddy Burns, Aaron McKay, Aidan Forker (0-2); Conor O’Neill, Greg McCabe, Jarly Óg Burns; Ciarán Mackin, Ben Crealy; Jason Duffy, Rory Grugan (0-2, 0-1f), Stefan Campbell; Joe McElroy, Rian O’Neill (capt; 0-6, 0-4f, 0-1 45), Andrew Murnin (0-2, 0-1m).

Subs: Conor Turbitt for Crealey (46 mins), Callum Cumiskey for McCabe (51 mins), Jemar Hall for Duffy (54 mins), Ross McQuillan (0-1) for Hall (65 mins), Shane McPartlan (0-1) for McElroy (69 mins), Barry McCambridge for Forker (75 mins), Justin Kieran for J Burns (80 mins), Oisín Conaty for Campbell (90 mins).

MONAGHAN: Rory Beggan; Kieran Duffy (capt.), Killian Lavelle, Ryan Wylie; Karl O’Connell, Conor Boyle, Conor McCarthy (0-3); Gary Mohan (0-3), Darren Hughes; Stephen O’Hanlon, Michael Bannigan (0-2), Dessie Ward; Ryan McAnespie, Karl Gallagher, Jack McCarron (0-2, 0-1f).

Subs: Conor McManus (0-4, 0-3f) for Gallagher (40 mins), Ryan O’Toole for Lavelle (53 mins), Seán Jones for McCarron (56 mins), Shane Carey for McAnespie (61 mins), Kieran Hughes for Ward (68 mins), Lavelle for Carey (extra time), Colm Lennon for Boyle (80 mins), Carey for McCarthy (80 mins), McCarron for O’Hanlon (88 mins),

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)