GAA fixtures, TV details and team news ahead of the weekend

The main event

After a rip-roaring couple of weeks, the Munster Senior Hurling Championship reaches its conclusion on Sunday. For the second time this year, Clare face Limerick in the championships – this time, there’s silverware at stake.

Clare’s conquest of the current All-Ireland champions in late April decimated an aura of invincibility that cloaked Limerick in the weeks leading into the championships – they had not lost a game since 2019 up to that point. The illusion shattered following the 1-24 to 2-20 win for the Banner in Ennis, and with it, the notion that Limerick would waltz their way to another Munster crown – let alone an All-Ireland.

Limerick have recovered somewhat since that loss, reaching the All-Ireland championship after a 3-25 to 1-30 win over Cork two weekends ago. Clare, meanwhile, finished the round robin stage of the competition strongly, closing out with a win over 2-22 to 3-18 win over Cork.

Playing second fiddle?

The other big game of the day is the Leinster hurling final, but in truth it is hard to gauge where both Kilkenny and Galway are at. While the Munster championship has been all mysteries and whodunits, it seemed likely from the start of the season that Kilkenny and Galway would face off for the silverware, and so it has proved.

Their round-robin meeting ended in a draw but it was hard to shake the feeling that both sides were holding something back. Equally their last days out, so Galway get comprehensively outclassed for 35 minutes by Dublin before ultimately rescuing a draw, while Kilkenny lost out to Wexford that were flirting with relegation after losing out themselves to Westmeath.

Good luck sorting through all that for a formline.

So are Kilkenny and Galway just keeping their powder dry? Will whoever emerges from the bear pit in Munster be too knackered to launch an All-Ireland challenge? Or is Leinster hurling simply not at the standard of the Munster fare this year? Do Derek Lyng and Henry Shefflin even know the answer to those questions?

This weekend should tell a lot ...

Tailteann Cup

The preliminary quarterfinals take place at the weekend with two streaming on GAAGO. Underdogs New York will be looking for another scalp after beating Leitrim in the Connacht when they take on Carlow. Down’s game against Longford will also be on the service. Cavan, Meath, Antrim and Limerick are already through to the quarterfinals of the Tailteann Cup.

TV and fixtures

SATURDAY JUNE 10th

Tailteann Cup, Preliminary quarterfinals

Offaly v Wexford, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 4pm

Carlow v New York, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5pm (Streaming on GAAGO)

Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Park, 6pm

Down v Longford, Páirc Esler, 7pm (Streaming on GAAGO)

SUNDAY JUNE 11th

Leinster SHC final Kilkenny v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm (Live on RTÉ)

Munster SHC final Clare v Limerick, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 1.45pm (Live on RTÉ)

Team news

