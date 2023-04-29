Clare give the summer new life as they emerge victorious from epic in Limerick

Clare's Shane O'Donnell and Tony Kelly come up against Declan Hannon of Limerick during the Munster SHC game at the Gaelic Grounds. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Munster SHC, Round 2: Clare 1-24 Limerick 2-20

And breathe. A night of frenzy in front of 30,460 in Limerick ended with Clare giving their summer the kiss of life. Everyone’s summer, come to that. Limerick lost their first game since the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final and saw Seán Finn and Cian Lynch hobble off just to rub it in.

For four years now, we’ve known that you have to win two games to beat Limerick – the first win is staying alive long enough to have a chance in the closing minutes. The second is actually going and doing it.

Clare did the first part to the nth degree. They hooked, they blocked, they gummed up the works. Tom Morrissey was the one Limerick player able to find room in the jungle around the middle third but if he didn’t get a clean strike on his first step, he got a bearhug on his second. Clare made the Limerick players the things the Limerick players usually make everyone else – hurried, unsteady, unsure.

And so John Kiely’s side found themselves forcing matters. Seamus Flanagan saw his first shot saved by Eibhear Quilligan and his second and third drop short. Aaron Gillane struck his first free wide. Cian Lynch and Declan Hannon whistled a wide apiece – when the officer class is getting sloppy, you know you have them in discomfort.

At the other end, Clare were making plenty of chances themselves. Tony Kelly split the posts with his first two efforts, one from the sideline, one from midfield. Aidan McCarthy’s radar wasn’t spotless, particularly from long range frees, but he kept to his task and lasered a 65 as well as two more from play. By the quarter-hour mark, Clare were 0-6 to 0-3 ahead.

And when Limerick came back at them through a Gillane free and a typically out-in-front score from Flanagan, Clare just shrugged and got on with it again. John Conlon was in lordly form at centre-back and his intercession put McCarthy away for a glorious point. Straight from the puck-out, David McInerney loped forward for a rare white flag

They were 0-10 to 0-8 ahead on 24 minutes and there but for the grace of Nickie Quaid’s inside leg, they’d have been further ahead. Kelly had stolen in behind the Limerick cover but his shot deflected off Quaid and onto the butt of the post. Limerick got a life.

And how they used it. Flanagan opened the goalscoring for the night soon after, tapping into an empty net after Cathal O’Neill had skated in from the left sideline. It looked for all the world like a square ball but repeated television replays left enough doubt for you to give the umpires a pass. After a long discussion with referee Colm Lyons, they raised the green flag and Limerick were ahead for the first time in the game, 1-8 to 0-10.

Usually, when Limerick get a hold of you, they squeeze until you scream for mercy. That wasn’t the case here. Gillane twisted the knife with a free soon after to put the champions two ahead but Clare weren’t perturbed. Ryan Taylor knifed a point after brilliant work by Mark Rodgers, Peter Duggan drew another fine save out of Quaid in the Limerick goal. Half-time score: Limerick 1-10 Clare 0-12 (and not one bit afraid).

They kept on keeping on after the restart. Shane O’Donnell wiped out the lead with the opening attack and McCarthy put them ahead with a free a minute later. And when Duggan robbed O’Donoghue on the Clare 20-metre line soon after, he finally beat Quaid to grab a Clare goal. It was the least cleanly-struck of Clare’s shots on the night, which is maybe why the Limerick keeper missed his save. Who’d be a goalie?

Clare were rocking now, 1-14 to 1-10 to the good. But though Limerick weren’t in the sort of rhythm we’ve come to expect, they still know how to swing a punch. They wiped out Clare’s lead in the space of four minutes, a rat-a-tat-a-tat-a-tat of points from Cathal O’Neill, Gillane (twice) and Byrnes (a free).

Kelly stopped the bleeding with a brilliant score off his stick but nobody was in any doubt now – this was turning into an epic. Score for score, hit for hit, the two sides turned for home. Morrissey was Limerick’s best performer and he threw a couple of points into the pot. Rodgers split the posts with a sideline ball and followed it up with a point from the puck-out. With five to go, they were level on 1-20 apiece.

Then Quaid intervened again, with his best save of the night. Aron Shanagher came off the bench and found himself in space but Quaid advanced to get a stick on his whipcrack effort. O’Donnell tidied up the crumbs to put Clare ahead and now Brian Lohan’s side set about the endgame.

Kelly set them away. Shanagher got his paw in the air to whip two on the bounce. Suddenly, Clare were heading into injury-time four points to the good. Only a goal would keep Limerick alive. And though they got it, Flanagan wriggling through as cramp started claiming players all over the pitch, it wasn’t enough.

Clare got out the gap, their first ever championship win over Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds. The championship has plenty of road in it yet.

Limerick: Nickie Quaid; Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes (0-5, 0-5 free), Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes; Darragh O’Donovan, Will O’Donoghue; Cathal O’Neill (0-2), Cian Lynch (0-1), Tom Morrissey (0-4, 0-1 free); Aaron Gillane (0-7, 0-6 frees), Seamus Flanagan (2-1), Peter Casey. Subs: Mike Casey for Finn, half-time; Gearoid Hegarty for Lynch, 38 mins; David Reidy for O’Donovan, 45 mins; Graeme Mulcahy for P Casey, 64 mins; Conor Boylan for O’Neill, 70 mins.

Clare: Eibhear Quilligan; Adam Hogan, Conor Cleary, Rory Hayes; Diarmuid Ryan, David McInerney (0-1); David Fitzgerald (0-3), Cathal Malone; Peter Duggan (1-1), Tony Kelly (0-4), Aidan McCarthy (0-7, 0-4 frees, 0-65); Ryan Taylor (0-1), Shane O’Donnell (0-2), Mark Rodgers (0-3, 0-1 sideline). Subs: Paul Flanagan for Hogan (blood) 35-36 mins; Arron Shanagher (0-2) for Duggan, 60 mins; Shane Meehan for Rodgers, 64 mins; Flanagan for Hogan, 73 mins.

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan (Cork).