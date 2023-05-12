Galway ease past Kilkenny to first ever Leinster minor hurling title

Leinster MHC final: Galway 2-20 Kilkenny 0-14

A top class Galway side eased their way to a first ever Leinster Minor Hurling title when overpowering Kilkenny in Portlaoise on Friday night.

The Tribesmen were appearing in their maiden season in the province at Under-17 level and a team which included former players Joe Canning and James Skehill in their management team were much too good for the Cats.

Galway had already defeated Kilkenny in the round-robin stages of the competition and with Brian Callanan and Jason Rabbitte scoring a goal in each half, the result was never really in any doubt.

Galway raced out of the traps and led 0-4 to 0-0 by the 8th minute with top scorer Aaron Niland starting his tally of eleven points.

READ MORE

Ed McDermott hit the post as Kilkenny did their best to get into the game but when Michael Burke laid off to Rabbitte for the opening goal, Galway were well on their way.

The Connacht side eventually led 1-10 to 0-6 at the break and while Kilkenny kept at it, a stoppage time Callanan’s strike gave the winners superiority on the scoreboard.

GALWAY: S Murray; T Blake, S Murphy, G King; D Quirke, D Campbell, E O’Reilly; M Burke (0-1), M Fallon; D Counihan, C Burke (0-2), C Gilligan (0-1); B Callanan (1-1), J Rabbitte (1-2), A Niland (0-11, six frees and one ‘65). Subs: C Killeen for Fallon (h-t), S Keane for Campbell (h-t), J Donnellan for M Burke (54 mins), E Mulleady (0-1) for Quirke (56), H Holmes (0-1) for C Burke (61), E Kennedy for Blake (63).

KILKENNY: B O’Sullivan; C Brophy, E Murphy, D Barcoe; R Garrett, M Stynes, M Ahern (0-1); D Vereker, E Lauhoff (0-1); S Bergin (0-2), G Kelly (0-2), J O’Neill; C Doyle (0-5, two frees and one ‘45), E McDermott; B Moore (0-1). Subs: J Henderson for Barcoe (37 mins), B McDermott (0-1) for E McDermott (41), R Doherty for O’Neill (45), C Phelan (0-1) for Lauhoff (48), S Kinsella for Murphy (51).

Referee: A Kinahan (Offaly)