GAA release statement responding to GAAGO criticism and Virgin Media claims

The GAA has strongly rebuked Virgin Media’s statement in relation to the association’s media rights process, claiming it contained “several factual and misleading comments.”

On Tuesday, Virgin Media questioned the GAAGO arrangement and claimed Croke Park did not go to the market and seek interest from other broadcasters after Sky pulled out as a media rights holder.

A GAA spokesperson told The Irish Times on Tuesday that was not the case and in fact numerous meetings had been held with Virgin. The GAA later contacted the independent broadcaster asking that the statement be corrected.

However, when no such communication was forthcoming by 5pm on Wednesday, the GAA instead released a statement outlining its position.

“On Tuesday May 9th, VMTV (Virgin Media Television) issued a statement that called into question the integrity of the GAA media rights process,” said the GAA.

“The statement contained several factual errors and misleading comments. The GAA contacted VMTV and requested that they correct their statement. Since this has not been forthcoming, the GAA, reluctantly, issues the following to correct the record.”

The statement continues by outlining the strategic aims of the GAA’s media rights deal as to; maximise coverage (with bias toward free-to-air), supporting the Irish language (with bias toward TG4), generating a fair commercial value for broadcasting rights while seeking to “keep commercial tension to the fore by seeking an agile, competent third party.”

The GAA say first contact on the new broadcast rights process, which was confirmed and announced in October of last year, was made in February of 2021.

“The GAA contacted VMTV and other parties to gauge their interest in acquiring rights packages that would become available in the renewal of the GAA media rights in 2022,” the statement continued.

“The initial call was followed up by a detailed description of the various packages available.

“Thereafter followed several meetings, telephone calls, emails and document exchanges between the parties. The GAA did not receive a formal bid from VMTV or an expression of interest

“In June 2022, VMTV were again contacted to clarify that they did not intend to make a bid. VMTV were clear that their model was not to acquire rights but rather to acquire ‘ready to go’ package productions which don’t require outside broadcast set-ups for live match coverage.

“In short, VMTV were afforded every opportunity to discuss options, variations to packages and to submit a confidential offer. VMTV chose not to bid.

“The GAA continued discussions with other parties. Specifically in respect of one party, the GAA was unable to deliver Sky’s preferred selection as strategically we wanted greater free-to-air coverage for our national league package.

“These rights subsequently went to TG4 and RTÉ. Whilst Sky did bid for a lesser package, the GAA decided to progress with GAAGO. This was because GAAGO could facilitate greater flexibility on match schedules, provide coverage for an additional 24 games and offer the opportunity for more flexible pricing for viewers and members. The finances involved were in fact similar.”

Virgin Media’s statement on Tuesday had escalated the debate around the GAA’s media rights deal.

“When Sky Television decided not to renew its GAA rights, the GAA did not approach other broadcasters to ascertain whether they would be interested in broadcasting these games but arbitrarily decided to put them behind a paywall,” stated VMTV.

“The question must be asked, did RTÉ pay anything for these rights or did they just agree to keep them behind a paywall to drive incremental revenues for both partners in GAAGO, ie RTÉ and the GAA.

“Given the multimillion increases in State funding to RTÉ over recent years, RTÉ now has more Sports rights than it can show on its channels, with licence payers now being forced to further subsidise RTÉ by paying for GAA Sports content through its joint-venture with the GAA.”

The GAA say they will conduct a comprehensive review of GAAGO at the end of the season.