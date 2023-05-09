GAA fixtures, TV details and team news ahead of the weekend

The main event

There’s been a huge demand for tickets for Sunday’s Ulster final in Clones with Ulster GAA confirming that aside from the small amount already released on general sale, all tickets will be distributed among the two counties, clubs and season ticket holders.

With Armagh into a first Ulster final since 2008 and Derry looking to go back to back for the first time since 1976 a cracking atmosphere is expected.

Despite a poor league campaign, Armagh have impressed on the easier side of the draw while Derry haven’t been too stressed in overcoming Fermanagh and Monaghan in an unusually uncompetitive Ulster championship.

But this final could be very interesting if Armagh test their long-kicking game of last summer against Rory Gallagher’s ultra organised Derry team. A clash of styles, Armagh are averaging 1-17 in their three wins and Derry are averaging 2-19.

READ MORE

[ Armagh’s hunger for Ulster title sinks Down ]

Wee rising

Louth will contest a Leinster football final this weekend for just the second time since 1960. That controversial defeat in the 2010 decider means they haven’t won the Leinster championship since 1957 when they were 2-9 to 1-7 winners over Dublin. Their opponents on Sunday at Croke Park. Dessie Farrell’s team are in pursuit of an incredible 13 titles in a row, but they were far from convincing in stumbling past Kildare in the semi-final.

We rarely read too much into league games with Dublin over the years, as they’ve always upped several gears come championship. But the result against Kildare was signalled 3½ months ago when there was just a point between the sides.

When Dublin faced Louth in late March, there was just a point between them at half-time and Dublin pushed past their determined opponents to win by seven in the end. Something similar may be on the cards on Sunday.

But either way it’s going to be special day for Louth football, with their senior team showing constant improvement since Mickey Harte’s arrival.

[ Mickey Harte’s leadership proving to be a turning point for Louth ]

Munster hurling watch

So a quick reminder of what’s what. The top two teams after four games apiece will head into the provincial final with the winner progressing into the All-Ireland semi-final. The loser will head into the quarter final, where they will meet teams who emerge from the preliminary quarterfinals. Which will be contested by third place in the group against one of the Joe McDonagh Cup finalists. It’ll be the end of the road for the fourth placed team, and for the bottom team they will head into a relegation/promotion playoff, but only if the winner of the Joe McDonagh Cup is from Munster.

After two games for each county, Waterford are winless, Limerick and Clare are on two points apiece and Cork and Tipperary are both on three points with a draw and a win. Teams that are level on points are separated first by who won their head to head, if it was a draw or there are more than two teams level on points then scoring difference comes into the mix. And if that’s level, it’ll come down to who has scored the most.

Waterford need a result in Saturday’s meeting with Clare to keep their hopes of progression alive.

TV and Fixtures

SATURDAY MAY 13th

Munster SHC round 3 Waterford v Clare, Semple Stadium, 6pm (Streaming on GAAGO)

Tailteann Cup round 1 Cavan v Laois, Breffni Park, 4pm (Streaming on GAAGO); Limerick v Longford, Gaelic Grounds, 6pm; Down v Waterford, Páirc Esler, 6pm; Meath v Tipperary, Páirc Tailteann, 6.30pm

SUNDAY MAY 14th

Leinster SFC final Dublin v Louth, Croke Park, 1.45pm (Live on RTÉ2)

Ulster SFC final Derry v Armagh, Clones, 4pm (Live on RTÉ2 and BBC NI)

Tailteann Cup round 1 Fermanagh v Wexford, Brewster Park, 1pm; Antrim v Leitrim, Corrigan Park, 1pm; Offaly v London, O’Connor Park, 2pm; Wicklow v Carlow, Aughrim, 4pm

Team news

All football and hurling squads for the weekend’s games will be released on Friday morning.