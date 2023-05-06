All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals: Sligo see off Kerry and eye a first underage title

Sligo's Ross Chambers, Conor Johnston, James Donlon and Ross Doherty celebrate the victory over Kerry in the EirGrid All-Ireland under-20 football championship semi-final at Pearse Stadium in Salthill. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Sligo will bid to win their first ever underage All-Ireland title when they take on Kildare in the under-20 decider next weekend after both counties scored dramatic semi-final wins on Saturday.

Sligo scored a first ever championship underage win over Kerry when they deservedly won by 1-8 to 0-9 at Pearse Stadium, a win which prompted joyous scenes which the Yeats County hope will be repeated in the senior final in Castlebar against Galway this Sunday.

They laid the foundation for victory in the opening half when a goal from Ronan Niland after 13 minutes helped them turn around on parity at 1-3 to 0-6 having played against the strong wind.

Kerry, managed by Tomás Ó Sé, just could not find a way through a resolute Sligo defence as Ross Doherty inspired Sligo to victory and the Kingdom bowed out of a competition where they have only reached one All-Ireland final since 1999.

There were dramatic scenes in Parnell Park as Kildare, last year’s runners-up to Tyrone, struck a winner deep into injury-time when wing back Jack McKevitt pointed from the left to snatch a 1-11 to 2-7 victory.

The Leinster champions, who won their second All-Ireland in this grade in 2018, looked set for defeat when a goal from Jason Morgan saw Down lead by 1-3 to 0-0 after 23 minutes.

Kildare rallied to get it down to 1-4 to 0-4 at the break and a goal from Oisín O’Sullivan helped Kildare get on top before Morgan’s second goal pushed Down back in front six minutes from time.

Extra-time seemed inevitable as the sides were deadlocked but wing back McKevitt was the hero for Kildare when he showed great composure to land a dramatic winner from the left, four minutes into added time.