GAA fixtures, TV details and team news ahead of the weekend

The main event: Two provincial football championships will be decided this weekend – Munster and Connacht. In the west, Galway will carry a heavy favourites tag when they line out against Sligo on Sunday lunchtime. Sligo come to Castlebar armed with the guarantee of Sam Maguire football and free from the shackles of weighty expectation against a stronger-on-paper Galway side. This can only help Tony McEntee’s men.

Kerry will, in all likelihood, romp home against Clare in the Munster SFC final, although the Banner bring with them encouragement from merited championship wins against Limerick and – especially – Cork.

The open championship: Clare gave the summer new life when they stunned All-Ireland champions Limerick in a rousing, single-point win in their Munster hurling round two clash in the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening. With Limerick’s perceived omnipotence shattered – they had not lost a game since 2019 before the weekend – the Munster SHC, and indeed the All-Ireland championship itself, throws up new questions.

Cork and Tipperary meet in Munster this Saturday. Tipperary have already defeated Limerick’s conquerors – they racked up 5-22 to Clare’s 3-23 in Ennis two weeks ago – while Cork got off to a strong start on Sunday last, dispatching of Davy Fitzgerald’s Waterford comfortably. Anyone’s game.

READ MORE

[ Limerick’s faltering start raises further questions about winning the league ]

[ Nicky English: Clare raise the stakes as questions about the champions intensify ]

Leinster hurling watch: There’s also action in the Leinster SHC this weekend, when Kilkenny travel to Belfast to face Antrim. Last week, Galway county board chair Paul Bellew went on record to say that Leinster hurling is frequently overlooked in favour of glamour ties thrown up by the Munster hurling championship. There’s strong competition on show in Leinster, per Bellew: cumulatively the province has seen twice as many draws as the Munster championship, as well as more one-point margins – six against two. Case in point: Kilkenny’s draw with Galway at Nowlan Park at the weekend.

The kind of drama Bellew was promoting is not part of Kilkenny’s script for the weekend, but the clash is worth keeping an eye on it.

TV and Fixtures

SATURDAY, MAY 6TH

Munster SHC round 3 Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm (Streaming on GAAGO)

Leinster SHC round 3 Dublin v Wexford, Croke Park, 5pm (Streaming on GAAGO); Westmeath v Galway, TEG Cusack Park, 6pm

Joe McDonagh round 4 Laois v Kildare, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 2.30pm

All-Ireland Under-20 FC semi-finals Sligo v Kerry, Pearse Stadium, 4.45pm (Live on TG4); Down v Kildare, Parnell Park, 7pm (Live on TG4)

SUNDAY, MAY 7TH

Connacht SFC final Galway v Sligo, MacHale Park, 1.45pm (Live on RTÉ)

Munster SFC final Clare v Kerry, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 4pm (Live on RTÉ)

Leinster SHC round 3 Antrim v Kilkenny, Corrigan Park, 1pm (Streaming on GAAGO)

Joe McDonagh Cup round 4 Offaly v Kerry, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 1pm; Down v Carlow, McKenna Park, 1pm

Team news: We will have all of the squad lists right here for the weekend’s hurling and football games, once they are revealed on Friday morning.