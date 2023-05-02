Clare into Munster minor hurling final after beating Limerick

Clare will face Cork in the Munster minor hurling final next Tuesday. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Munster minor hurling semi-final: Clare 2-21 Limerick 2-15

The Shannonside derby spoils preside in Clare once more after holding off their neighbours to advance to a second successive Munster minor hurling decider in Cusack Park Ennis on Tuesday evening.

Having ended Limerick’s senior hold in the senior version on Saturday evening, a buoyant Banner also exacted full revenge for their sole group defeat to the same opponents five weeks earlier in what was a compelling seesaw contest.

An 11 point first half turnaround was garnished by an opportunist Marc O’Brien goal with the last puck at 1-12 to 0-8 while the Cratloe targetman doubled his bounty within seconds of the resumption to pour further misery on the visitors.

Indeed, thanks to Michael Collins’ scoring proficiency, Clare would soar 11 clear nearing the two-thirds mark at 2-15 to 0-10.

READ MORE

Far from putting the result beyond doubt however, a never-say-die Limerick responded with goals through Patrick Kearney and Dara Ferland to slash the deficit to just three by the 57th minute.

However, with the finish line in sight, home substitute Fred Hegarty’s three point flurry finally teed up a Munster minor final showdown against Cork next Tuesday.

Clare: M Sheedy; E Gunning, R Keane, C Rynne; J Moylan, J Hegarty (0-2f), M O’Halloran; J Mescall (0-1), E Mulcahy (0-1); S Arthur (0-1), M Collins (0-6), R Kilroy (0-1); E Ogie Fanning, M O’Brien (2-3, one free), M Power (0-2).

Subs: E Price for Mulcahy (43 mins), F Hegarty (0-3) for Arthur (45), H Doherty for Fanning (48), E Begley (0-1) for Kilroy (52), D Neville for Power (64).

Limerick: J Fitzgerald; S Morrissey, C Bickford, J O’Keeffe; J Cosgrove, S Casey, D Gleeson (0-3, two frees, one 65); D Lyons, M Leo; R O’Farrell (0-2), D Ferland (1-0), M Fitzgerald; H Flanagan (0-2), T Boddy (0-2), D Collopy (0-4, two frees)

Subs: P Kearney (1-1) for Leo (HT), S Duff (0-1) for Collopy (48), D Heavey for O’Keeffe (53).

Referee: N Barry (Waterford)