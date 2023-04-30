Stephen Cluxton to start Dublin’s Leinster semi-final against Kildare

Stephen Cluxton has been added to Dublin’s starting team for today’s Leinster football semi-final against Kildare at Croke Park – over two years after his last appearance.

Cluxton’s last outing with Dublin was in their 2020 All-Ireland final victory over Mayo, the Covid-impacted season when the decider took place on December 19th, all of 862 days ago.

David O’Hanlon, who has been Dublin’s number one all season, was named between the posts for the official match programme, but just over half an hour before throw-in it was confirmed Cluxton would be replacing the Na Fianna player for the provincial semi-final against Kildare.

Cluxton made a shock return to the Dublin squad for their last Division Two league group game against Louth at the end of March. However, he has received no game-time until this stage and his selection suggests Dessie Farrell now sees the former Dublin captain as the team’s goalkeeper for the rest of the championship.