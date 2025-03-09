GAA live updates: Latest Kilkenny-Tipperary battle is underway at Nowlan Park

Sunday fixtures

National Hurling League

Division 1A: Kilkenny v Tipperary, Nowlan Park – 1.15pm; Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis – 3.15pm

Division 1B: Antrim v Laois, Corrigan Park – 1pm; Westmeath v Waterford, Cusack Park, Mullingar – 2pm

Division 2: Kerry v Down, Austin Stack Park – 1pm

Division 3: Armagh v Mayo, Athletic Grounds –1pm

National Football League

Division 3: Sligo v Clare, Markievicz Park – 1.30pm

Level pegging early on at Nowlan Park. The sides are level on 0-1 apiece after three minutes. Darragh McCarthy opened the scoring before TJ Reid replied with a converted free.

Antrim leading Laois 1-7 to 0-4 after 15 minutes. James McNaughton scored the goal for the Saffrons.

Derek Lyng speaking just ahead of throw-in at Nowlan Park.

'We have to keep trying new players'.🗣️



Labhair Declan Lyng agus Derek Laffan linn roimh an chluiche i bPáirc Uí Nualláin UPMC



Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) March 9, 2025

Update from Seán Moran ahead of Kilkenny v Tipperary:

‘Beautiful afternoon and decent crowd in UPMC Nowlan Park for Kilkenny v Tipperary. Late changes for Kilkenny: DCU’s Fitzgibbon Cup final captain Pádraic Moylan comes in for selected full back Huw Lawlor and last year’s prolific under-20 player, Gearóid Dunne, replaces Eoin Cody. No changes for Tipp.’

Strong start by Antrim in Ballycastle. They lead 0-4 to no score after four minutes. Here is Antrim’s second point, it flu over the crossbar!!

Latest | #AllianzLeagues Div 1B R5

01mins 1st Half

Aontroim: 0-2(2)

CLG Laoise: 0-0(0)

Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) March 9, 2025

Kilkenny, hurling country.........................

Barry Cleary (@sheikhbarabas) March 9, 2025

The Battle of the Bug is just about to throw-in at Ballycastle between Antrim and Laois. Earlier in the week, Davy Fitzgerald said several of his Antrim players had been struck down by a virus. The game starts at 1pm.

To get you in the mood for the latest Kilkenny-Tipp showdown, Malachy Clerkin took a look at the new batch of Premier County hurlers as they try lift the county back towards the top table.

We have dispatched Seán Moran to Nowlan Park today for the clash of Kilkenny and Tipperary while Denis Walsh is taking in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final as Clare host Cork at Cusack Park. We’ll have all the latest updates from our men on the ground throughout the day.

And despite not playing yesterday, it was a significant afternoon for the Offaly hurlers as results elsewhere confirmed their promotion to Division 1A.

𝗗𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝟏𝗔, 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗪𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗲



Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) March 8, 2025

There was also plenty of action yesterday, with Limerick laying down a marker in a very impressive victory over Galway at the Gaelic Grounds. Here is David Byrne’s match report.

Good afternoon and welcome to today’s live blog of all the Allianz League action taking place across the country. It’s Gordon Manning here, I’ll be with you throughout the day as hurling takes centre stage.

The big two encounters of the afternoon will see Cork travel to Ennis to face Clare at 3.15pm while before that Kilkenny host Tipperary at Nowlan Park, 1.15pm.

In Division 1B, Antrim play Laois in Ballycastle while Westmeath are at home to Waterford in Mullingar.

There is also a Division Three football match, with Sligo at home to Clare. The original fixture was postponed last month because of an unplayable pitch.