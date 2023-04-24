Kerry’s early goals send them on their way to Munster Under-20 glory against Cork

Munster Under-20 football final: Kerry 2-12 Cork 1-6

Holders Kerry cruised to their 30th Munster Under-20 football title after stunning Cork with two goals inside the opening four minutes before an attendance of just over 3,000 at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Monday. They now meet Connacht champions Sligo in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Cork were rocked by that double body blow and never recovered. Their defence was opened up by a Jack Clifford pass after only 25 seconds for Cian McMahon to score from close range for the perfect start.

Kerry added a second just after Cork defender Darragh Murray shot wide from a good position at the other end. Midfielder Cillian Burke’s surging run ended with the Kerry player poking the ball home while on the ground.

At 2-1 to 0-0, Cork were already on the back foot and though Kerry leaked four goals to Clare in the semi-final they were more solid on this occasion, restricting Cork to just one point from play in the half and only four in total.

Man of the match William Shine was unstoppable up top for the winners as he steered Kerry to a 2-5 to 0-4 interval advantage and well on their way to retaining their title.

Try as they might on the resumption, Cork couldn’t find a way through, though Kerry needed full-back Andrew Moynihan to clear off his goal line from a Hugh O’Connor shot entering the closing quarter. At that stage, Kerry were still in control, leading by 2-8 to 0-5.

Cork substitute Niall Kelly helped himself to 1-2, his goal a consolation effort two minutes into injury-time before Luke Crowley completed Kerry’s tally.

KERRY: K Mackessy; C O’Donoghue, A Moynihan, J Nagle (0-1); K O’Sullivan, captain, A Heinrich, P O’Leary; C Burke (1-0), C O’Connell; T O’Donnell, C McMahon (1-0), K Evans (0-2); J Clifford, W Shine (0-6, two frees), A O’Shea (0-1).

Subs: L Crowley (0-2) for O’Shea 40 mins, D O’Callaghan for O’Donoghue 47 mins, C Lynch for O’Sullivan 54 mins, C Foley for O’Donnell 55 mins, R Stack for Clifford 58 mins.

CORK: C Dungan; D Twomey, J O’Driscoll, captain, D Murray; T O’Mahony, T Walsh, S Brady; P O’Driscoll (0-1), S Dore; O Corcoran, L O’Connell, R O’Sullivan, P O’Rourke, H O’Connor (0-3 frees), T Cunningham.

Subs: E Nash for Dore injured 25 mins, N Kelly (1-2) for O’Driscoll half-time, R Corkery for O’Rourke 40 mins, M Quirke for O’Mahony 46 mins, E de Burca for Cunningham 51 mins.

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick).