Kildare manage Wicklow challenge resolutely in comfortable quarter-final win

Kildare's David Hyland breaks through the tackles of Padraigh O'Toole and Jack Kirwan during the Leinster SFC quarter-final at Netwatch Cullen Park, Co Carlow. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Leinster SFC quarter-final: Kildare 1-17 Wicklow 0-10

Paddy Woodgate’s clinically taken 60th minute goal ensured that Kildare progressed to the semi-finals of the Leinster SFC despite a gallant showing from Wicklow.

Oisín McConville’s team arrived at Netwatch Cullen Park on the crest of a wave after securing promotion from Division 4 and beating Carlow in the first round of the championship. Until the final passages of Sunday’s clash, they were still in with a shout.

Points from Jack Kirwan and Kevin Quinn cut the Kildare lead back to just three points. A sizeable Wicklow support in the stands were dreaming of a major upset, but that belief was probably their side’s undoing in the end.

Wicklow committed more and more offensives as they tried to close the gap. After Kildare forced a turnover, however, the Lilywhites put together a slick move that ended with Kevin Flynn teeing up Woodgate. He blasted to the net with his weaker right foot for his first Championship goal.

Wicklow’s confidence showed in the early exchanges, and Kildare led by just a point after 25 minutes, 0-5 to 0-4. It was only in the last ten minutes leading up to half time that the gulf between the sides began to show.

Darragh Kirwan, Woodgate and Kevin Flynn scored in the closing stages of the half to ensure Kildare took a 0-10 to 0-5 lead into the dressingroom.

Upon the resumption of play, Kildare were strangely lifeless and the intensity that they finished the half with had gone.

Wicklow manager Oisín McConville looks on during the clash at Netwatch Park. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

After both sides scored two points apiece in the opening 15 minutes of the second half, Jack Kirwan and Kevin Quinn converted to leave just three between the sides. Wicklow sensed a chance.

However, Kildare were able to exploit the gaps created by Wicklow’s late offensive push, and once Woodgate fired past Mark Jackson with his weaker foot the result was beyond doubt.

Kildare were helped by some strong performances off the bench. Paul Cribbin scored three points, with Neil Flynn also getting on the scoresheet. The pace of Paddy McDermott and Daniel Flynn caused problems for tired legs.

The win sets up a repeat of last year’s final against Dublin in the last four next Sunday. Kildare will be looking for a big improvement from that day, when they conceded five goals in the first half.

Dublin’s comprehensive win over Laois suggests Glenn Ryan’s team could be in for another difficult afternoon at GAA HQ, despite the positives that could be taken from this win over Wicklow.

KILDARE: M Donnellan; E Doyle, S Ryan, D Malone (0-1); D Hyland, K Flynn (0-1), J Sargent; A Masterson, K O’Callaghan; B Coffey, B McCormack (0-2), A Beirne (0-2); J Robinson (0-3, 0-1 free), D Kirwan (0-2), P Woodgate (1-2, 0-2 frees). Subs: P Cribbin (0-3) for McCormack, 48; P McDermott for Coffey, 51; D Flynn for Robinson, 51; K Feely for Masterson, 55; N Flynn (0-1) for Woodgate, 65.

WICKLOW: M Jackson (0-2 frees); E Murtagh, P McLoughlin, M Stone; J Kirwan (0-1), P O’Keane, Z Cullen; D Healy (0-1), P O’Toole; C McDonald, JP Hurley (0-1), F O’Shea; M Kenny (0-1), K Quinn (0-2, 0-1 free), E Darcy (0-2 frees). Subs: K Furlong for O’Shea, 43; D Fitzgerald for Kenny, 49; G Murphy for Darcy, 58; J Prendergast for McDonald, 65; J McCall for Cullen, 70.

REFEREE: Martin McNally (Monaghan).