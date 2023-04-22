Football championship previews: Sligo set up to quash hopeful New York

New York’s Gavin O’Brien. Sligo have been forewarned of the danger New York pose, the latter coming into the match off the back of their first-ever Connacht SFC win. Photograph: Sharon Redican/Inpho

Saturday

Connacht SFC semi-final

Sligo v New York, Markievicz Park, 2.30 (Live on GAAGO) – It has been another hugely encouraging week for Sligo football, with their under-20s securing successive Connacht titles at the grade. The seniors will look to harness that momentum here. Tony McEntee’s side have been well forewarned about the dangers New York possess and will surely set out to establish an early lead, sucking the belief out of the visitors and denying them the oxygen of hope. Verdict: Sligo

Munster SFC semi-finals

Kerry v Tipperary, Fitzgerald Stadium, 4.0 (Live on GAAGO) – Tipperary have never managed to rediscover their form of late 2020 and it is difficult to see anything but a comfortable win for Kerry. Indeed, following Cork’s loss to Clare earlier this month, it already looks a done deal that Kerry are cruising towards another Munster title. Verdict: Kerry

Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds, 7.0 – Colm Collins continues to get a twist out of these Clare players and their victory over Cork was fully deserved. Limerick, on the other hand, appear to have lurched from one problem to another all season. There has been little to choose between these sides in recent years, but Limerick have lost their way in 2023. Verdict: Clare

Ulster SFC quarter-final

Cavan v Armagh, Breffni Park, 6.30 (Live on GAAGO) – These will both be Division Two teams next year, after a league in which Armagh were relegated from Division One and Cavan promoted from Division Three. But while Cavan might have the form, Armagh have the players to dominate around the middle third and impose their game on the home side in what is likely to be an abrasive game in Breffni. Verdict: Armagh

Sunday

Ulster SFC quarter-final

Down v Donegal, Páirc Esler, 2.0 (Live on BBC Sport NI) – It is set up for a Down ambush in Newry. Donegal have been in disarray in recent weeks, free-falling out of Division One with little fight. Conor Laverty looks to have brought stability to Down and finally they seem to have bottomed out and are on an upward trajectory once more. Still, for all of that, Down didn’t secure promotion from Division Three and even in their current state Donegal probably would have done so. Verdict: Donegal

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell. Dublin come into the Leinster championship with a number of returning high-profile players to bolster their squad. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Leinster SFC quarter-finals

Westmeath v Louth, Páirc Tailteann, 2.0 – Louth enter as favourites for a contest between one of the most experienced managers in the game, Mickey Harte, and one of the most inexperienced, Dessie Dolan. The form points to a Louth win, but it was lost somewhat in the analysis of Division Three that Westmeath had the highest scoring tally (135) and conceded the least (79) of any team in the division. Louth were very impressive during the league, but it remains to be seen how expectancy sits on their shoulders. Verdict: Westmeath

Kildare v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.30 – The air went out of Kildare’s season pretty early, and worse could be to come if results go against them over the coming weeks. Kildare had a very poor scoring return of 87 points in Division Two, only Limerick registered less. Wicklow scored 113, but that was in Division Four, and Kildare will hope to make their experience of operating at a higher level count in Carlow. Verdict: Kildare

Laois v Dublin, O’Moore Park, 3.30 (Live on GAAGO) – Laois failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six Division Four league games, which has to be a concern when facing a Dublin side that raised four green flags against Derry in the Division Two decider. Dublin’s unbeaten streak in Leinster, stretching back to 2011, is set to hold. Verdict: Dublin

Offaly v Meath, O’Connor Park, 4.0 – Meath enter the championship on the back of losing four and drawing one of their last five league games. It is a run of form that leaves Colm O’Rourke’s side facing the stark reality of potentially playing Tailteann Cup football this summer. Lose here, and that’s their lot, which should focus the minds in Meath. Both sides shipped heavy tallies over the course of their respective league campaigns and so an open game here might actually suit a Meath team who have looked unsure of how to implement their defensive system. Verdict: Meath

Galway's Eoin Finnerty and Eoin McCormack of Roscommon. Galway are in a better place now than they were when they lost out to Roscommon in the league earlier this year. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Connacht SFC semi-final

Roscommon v Galway, Dr Hyde Park, 4.0 (Live on RTÉ) – Much is made of Roscommon’s attacking ability, and certainly in Ben O’Carroll they appear to have uncorked another top forward. However, when you look at Galway’s potential inside line – Shane Walsh, Damien Comer and Rob Finnerty would all probably command a spot in Roscommon’s attack. Galway were also irked by the league defeat to Roscommon earlier this season. Padraic Joyce’s side started to hit form towards the end of the group stages in the league and are in a better place now than they were when the sides met during the league. Verdict: Galway