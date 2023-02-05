Roscommon beat Galway at the death thanks to late Richard Hughes kick

Roscommon 0-9 Galway 0-8

Richard Hughes kicked an injury-time winner against Galway in Pearse Stadium as Roscommon maintained their 100 per cent start in Division One of the Allianz Football League.

In a largely lethargic and slow-paced encounter, Roscommon scored the last five points of the contest as Galway drew a blank from the 50th minute all the way to the final whistle.

The winning score in the 75th minute came following a contentious free given against Galway’s Jack Glynn at the other end of the field. Roscommon seized the moment and launched a quick counterattack, with Niall Daly feeding Hughes possession and the sub made no mistake by curling over from right of the Galway posts.

READ MORE

It was an exciting finish to a lacklustre game in which the main storyline for so long was the worrying sixth minute injury suffered by Damien Comer.

The All-Star forward landed awkwardly after contesting a dropping ball in around the Roscommon square, falling to the ground immediately on landing and grabbing his knee clearly in a lot of pain. After a stoppage of approximately six minutes, during which Comer received medical attention on the pitch, he was carried off the field on a stretcher to the sound of melancholic applause around Pearse Stadium.

Peter Cooke and Neil Mulcahy started for Galway, with Daniel O’Flaherty and Ian Burke making way from the team named in the programme. Roscommon also made two changes from the officially named side, Enda Smith and Daire Cregg coming for Ben O’Carroll and Ciaráin Murtagh respectively.

And it was Cregg who opened the game’s scoring with an early left-footed point with Comer’s injury occurring moments later.

Whether the game would have otherwise sparked to life is impossible to know, but certainly the injury and lengthy stoppage seemed to suck most of the energy from the encounter. What followed was a game played at a frustratingly pedestrianised pace.

Both sides were anxious not to needlessly give away possession and so there was a raft of methodical lateral play with players inclined not to engage in contact until the opposition entered the scoring zone.

Galway scored five on the bounce to lead 0-5 to 0-3 at half-time, with Roscommon going 24 minutes between their second and third points.

The Tribesmen went 0-8 to 0-4 ahead in the 50th minute when Ian Burke, introduced at the break, pointed. However, that was to be Galway’s last score of the game. Roscommon scored the next five points with the winner coming deep in injury-time as Davy Burke’s side built on last week’s win over Tyrone with a victory away to Galway.

Roscommon: Conor Carroll; Conor Hussey, Eoin McCormack; Niall Daly, Brian Stack, Dylan Ruane; Tadhg O’Rourke, Keith Doyle; Robbie Dolan, Diarmuid Murtagh (0-3, one free), Ciarán Lennon (0-1); Enda Smith, Conor Cox, Daire Cregg (0-1). Subs: Ciaráin Murtagh (0-1) for Cox (ht); Ben O’Carroll (0-2) for Ruane (47 mins); David Murray for McCormack (47 mins); Richard Hughes (0-1) for Doyle (51 mins); Paul Carey for D Murtagh (72 mins)

Galway: Conor Gleeson; Jack Glynn, Eoghan Kelly, Neil Mulcahy; Dylan McHugh (0-1), John Daly, Seán Kelly; Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid (0-1); Paul Kelly, Peter Cooke, Johnny Heaney (0-1); Matthew Tierney (0-1), Damien Comer, Eoin Finnerty. Subs: Dessie Conneely (0-3, three frees) for Comer (10 mins); Ian Burke (0-1) for Paul Kelly (ht); Owen Gallagher for Finnerty (51 mins); Cathal Sweeney for Cooke (55 mins); Matthew Barrett for Heaney (65 mins)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)