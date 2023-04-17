Munster U20 football: Kerry need extra-time to see off Clare and set up decider with Cork

Cork's Niall Kelly scores his team's second goal during the EirGrid Munster Under-20 Football Championship semi-final against Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Holders Kerry needed extra-time to squeeze by Clare in the Munster under-20 football semi-final in Tralee on Monday night, the Kingdom prevailing by 1-20 to 4-9 in the end.

The visitors stung the champions with goals from Odhrán Cunningham and Joe Rafferty inside 13 minutes, but Kerry settled to kick eight points without response from the influential William Shine, who contributed 0-10 in all, Rob Monahan and Aaron O’Shea.

A third Clare goal midway through the second half rocked Kerry again as the sides were level at 0-13 to 3-4 before the Banner struck an injury-time equaliser to send the game into extra-time, 0-16 to 3-7.

The crucial score was a Kerry goal three minutes into the second period of additional time, when Keith Evans finished off a flowing move to make it a four-point game.

Clare managed a fourth goal in the closing play, but Kerry survived to face neighbours Cork in the final on Monday next after the Rebels easily saw off the Limerick challenge at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, winning by 2-14 to 0-6. All Limerick’s points came from frees and they went 41 minutes without a score.

Cork led 1-6 to 0-2 at the break, Hugh O’Connor netting after 25 minutes, and they added a second goal seven minutes from the end, when substitutes Ross Corkery, son of former Cork star Colin, and Niall Kelly combined for the latter to blast home from close range. O’Connor top-scored with 1-2 while Olan Corcoran contributed 0-4.