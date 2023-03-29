GAA under-20 round-up: Cork hurlers make winning start in Munster

Cork coped better with the second-half deluge to make a winning start to their Munster U20 hurling championship campaign against a Waterford side tasting their second defeat at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Wednesday night. They won by 1-17 to 1-13.

Cork outscored the visitors 0-8 to 0-3 in a rain-affected second period after Waterford started brightly and led by 0-6 to 0-2 after 10 minutes.

The Deise received a big boost with a goal eight minutes later from midfielder Josh Fitzgerald, who rode a challenge before rifling home for a 1-7 to 0-5 advantage.

At one stage Waterford enjoyed a 1-9 to 0-6 lead, but Cork finished the half strongly by outscoring their opponents by 1-3 to 0-1 with Colin Walsh goaling in the 25th minute.

Ben Cunningham then converted a ‘65 after Waterford ‘keeper Cian Troy did well to turn a shot from Cork captain Micheal Mullins around the post to leave the Deise 1-10 to 1-9 in front at the break.

Waterford struggled to make an impression in attack on the resumption with senior player Patrick Fitzgerald, who scored 0-8, well marshalled by Eoin Downey. Cork had more potency up top with 0-7 from Cunningham, Walsh adding 1-3 and Adam O’Sullivan 0-3.

Meanwhile, Clare drew for the second time following a late equalising point from Seán Rynne in a 1-19 each draw with Limerick at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

An Adam English goal three minutes from the interval helped Limerick to a 1-7 to 0-7 lead, but Patrick Crotty cancelled it out with a Clare goal after 38 minutes.

Down shocked All-Ireland U20 champions Tyrone with a 2-9 to 1-8 win at O’Neills Healy Park as the holders went crashing out of the series.

Tyrone fielded with almost half of last year’s triumphant team, but were outplayed by an adventurous, confident opponent that defended superbly and struck for goals at crucial stages.

Down’s defensive strategy was key to this shock result, with the Red Hand danger-men stifled, and Patrick McCarthy holding ace attacker Ruairí Canavan scoreless from play.

Down were able to pick holes in the home defence as they raced into an early lead through Oisin Savage and Oran Cunningham.

Tyrone drew level with scores from Oisín Gormley and Oisín Miller, but they were repeatedly frustrated by a Down defence in which Callum Rodgers, Patrick McCarthy and Thomas Hardy were excellent.

Centre back Rodgers drove through for the lead point, but they were level at the end of the opening quarter, with Ronan Cassidy on target at the other end.

Both sides had goal chances early in the second quarter. First Gavin Potter crossed for Miller to punch against the crossbar, then Jason Morgan got on the end of a Hardy pass to bring a fine save from Conor McAneney.

But in the 18th minute, Down did hit the net, and it was Oisín Savage who gave McAneney no chance with a crisply struck finish.

And they added a second goal three minutes before the break, Tiarnan Ryan and Rodgers heavily involved in the move that ended with Morgan striking low to the net for a 2-4 to 0-4 interval lead.

Ruairí Canavan, frustrated in the opening half by the tight-marking McCarthy, moved to full forward, and almost created a goal for Gavin Potter, who had to settle for a point.

Canavan pulled back a couple of points from frees, but was denied goals by a Finn Murdock intercept and a superb block by McCarthy.

Tyrone pressed in numbers, getting to within four points with a Conor Cush ‘45, but were vulnerable on the counter-attack, with Callum Rodgers picking off his second score of the evening, and goalkeeper Oisín Treacy converting a brilliant free from close to the sideline.

Monaghan came from behind to defeat Cavan by 1-11 to 0-13 at Breffni Park, with Stephen Mooney scoring the all-important first-half goal from a penalty.

Derry were 3-12 to 0-8 winners over Fermanagh at Roslea. They led by 2-6 to 0-3 at half-time with goals form Ruairí Forbes and Lachlann Murray, and wrapped it up as Matthew Downey netted a penalty late on.