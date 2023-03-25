Limerick advance to league final showing old appetite for destruction

Tipperary’s Bryan O'Mara, Seamus Kennedy, Johnny Ryan and Conor Stakelum with Cian Lynch of Limerick during the NHL semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Allianz National Hurling League semi-final: Limerick 1-28 Tipperary 0-25

Now they’re hurling. Any impression this league is still only the league was wiped clean at the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Saturday night as Limerick demonstrated they’ve lost none of their old appetite for destruction.

Pardon me while checking the scorers: despite trailing Tipperary by five points on two separate occasions late in the first half, Limerick came out for the second half like a team re-possessed, scoring at an astonishing will and rate to soon put themselves nine points up. Just like that.

They could ease down from there and they did. Declan Hannon, once again leading in body and spirit, was among the dozen different scorers on the night, across all lines, from Barry Nash at number four to Donnacha Ó Dálaigh at number 15.

READ MORE

In a typically hurricane spell of hurling midway through that second half, they out-scored Tipp 1-6 to a single score, full forward Peter Casey making the breakthrough with the goal on 56 minutes, fetching a long ball and then kicking into the net from close range, despite the best attentions of Johnny Ryan.

By then Tipp were properly rattled, all their early momentum and energy gone up in the still of the night. They put some respect back on the score board thanks to Jason Forde, by far their best player on the night from placed ball and play. It simply wasn’t enough.

For Limerick it sets up a final date on Easter Sunday against Cork or Kilkenny, who play on Sunday in the other semi-final.

Tipp hadn’t beaten Limerick in the league since this same fixture five years ago, in 2018, coming through in extra-time, and manager Liam Cahill had made no secret of the notion he was “going all-out” to make the league final, “no quarters spared”.

For the first half they certainly did that, coming to Limerick city as the frontrunners so far, with five wins from five. Everyone said it would start at a crazy pace and so it did. Limerick had named the old firm midfield of Darragh O’Donovan and Will O’Donoghue, but O’Donovan was replaced before the start by Barry Murphy.

Even before the throw-in O’Donoghue was facing up to Alan Tynan, knocking his helmet off, and with that they went at each other more or less point for point for the opening quarter.

Tipperary's Noel McGrath and Ronan Maher with William O'Donoghue of Limerick. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

First Limerick got ahead, Cathal O’Neill firing from distance with great accuracy, Murphy adding their second, only Tipp promptly replied, Forde scoring two frees in quick succession to square it up. Hannon, then another sweet strike from Ó Dálaigh, and it looked as if Limerick might just be getting on top, before momentum swung wildly again.

Jake Morris put Tipp back in front, Gillane replied with a free, then three points without reply opened the first significant margin in favour of the visitors. By the 20th minute, Tipp had six different scorers, all from play, McGrath leading them from the front and in defence, Tynan again putting them 0-9 to 0-6 in front.

Casey, then another from Gillane, hauled Limerick back again, still Tipp were hitting them with energy to burn, going five points clear, 0-14 to 0-9, just before the half-hour mark, holding that once again, before a Diarmuid Byrnes free just before the break reduced the deficit to four, 0-16 to 0-12.

Gillane grew into the game as the second half advanced, and Cian Lynch looks back to his best, signing off for the night with a wonder score from distance as a sort of victory salute.

One score epitomised the game: early in the second half, Noel McGrath dropped a shot short, and from the puck-out, Nickie Quaid found Tom Morrissey, who deftly helped himself to his second score of the night. Once Limerick levelled again on 44 minutes, a startling move – from Hannon, to O’Neill, Nash and then Gillane to score – turned the game properly.

Limerick were last in the final in 2020, winning that and then the first of three successive All-Irelands later that season. Now just four weeks out from the first round of the Munster championship, they line-up just four players short of the team that started last year’s All-Ireland win over against Kilkenny, Gearóid Hegarty coming on for the last 10 minutes.

Manager John Kiely said beforehand this game would be “the best possible preparation that we could get” for the championship. If this is still only preparation, the championship intentions, that appetite for further destruction, is abundantly clear.

LIMERICK: 1 Nickie Quaid; 2 Seán Finn, 3 Mike Casey, 4 Barry Nash (0-1); 5 Diarmaid Byrnes (0-6, five frees), 6 Declan Hannon (capt) (0-2), 7 Colin Coughlan (0-1); 24 Barry Murphy (0-2), 9 William O’Donoghue (0-1); 10 Cathal O’Neill (0-2), 11 Cian Lynch (0-2), 12 Tom Morrissey (0-2); 13 Aaron Gillane (0-7, six frees), 14 Peter Casey (1-1), 15 Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (0-1). Subs: 21 Gearóid Hegarty for O’Neill (59 mins), 17 Conor Boylan for Morrissey (61 mins), 18 Richie English for Finn (64 mins), 19 Séamus Flanagan for Gillane (71 mins), 22 Micheál Houlihan for O’Donoghue (73 mins).

TIPPERARY: 1 Barry Hogan; 2 Eoghan Connolly, 3 Michael Breen, 4 Johnny Ryan; 5 Dan McCormack, 6 Bryan O’Mara, 7 Ronan Maher; 8 Conor Stakelum, 9 Alan Tynan (0-4); 10 Séamus Kennedy (0-2), 11 Noel McGrath (capt) (0-1), 12 Gearóid O’Connor (0-3); 13 Jason Forde (0-14, 11 frees), 14 Patrick Maher, 15 Jake Morris (0-1). Subs: 21 Enda Heffernan for Stakelum, 22 Mark Kehoe for P Maher (both 50 min), 23 John McGrath for Morris (55 mins), 17 Conor Bowe for Kennedy (64 mins)

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway).