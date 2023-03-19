Tipperary power on into semi-final meeting with Limerick

Antrim's Conal Cunning with Tipperary's Michael Breen in Corrigan Park, Belfast during the Division 1B NHL clash on Sunday. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho

Allianz National Hurling League Division 1B: Antrim 2-16 Tipperary 4-28

Tipperary maintained their 100 per cent record in Group B of Division 1 as they powered past Antrim at Corrigan Park on Sunday.

The Premier made it five wins from five and that was virtually wrapped up by half-time as they led by 14.

The hosts did spark to life for a spell after the break, but couldn’t get to within single figures as Tipp finished strongly to claim an emphatic win.

Seaan Elliott nudged Antrim into an early lead, but Tipperary were quickly into their stride with 1-4 in response - the goal coming through Mark Kehoe on four minutes after the hosts coughed up possession.

Tipperary had nine different scorers in the opening period, while their defence easily mopped up a lot of what was coming their way.

The second goal game on 20 minutes as Sean Ryan put Conor Bowe into to rattle the net and this made it 2-8 to 0-4.

Conal Cunning, Nigel Elliott and Michael Bradley were carrying the fight for Antrim, but Tipperary were much more fluid with Gearóid O’Connor, John McGrath and Sean Ryan all finding their range as well as wing-back Enda Heffernan, while goal number three arrived just before the break through Pauric Campion to help Tipperary into a 3-13 to 0-8 half-time lead.

Antrim's Phelim Duffin with Tipperary's John McGrath. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho

O’Connor frees extended the gap after the break before Antrim enjoyed a decent spell with two goals in four minutes through Nigel Elliott and Rian McMullan.

However, they were unable to sustain the pressure with the gap down to 10 as Tipp hit back with their fourth major on 49 minutes when Sean Ryan shrugged off a challenge to blast bast Ryan Elliott.

That was that as John McGrath began to put on an exhibition of point-talking, while substitutes Johnny Ryan and John Campion got in on the act.

Antrim had a couple of decent phases with a few of their replacements, Paul Boyle, Seamus McAuley and Scott Walsh on target, but Tipperary could manage the game out as they powered over the line ahead of next week’s semi-final against Limerick.

ANTRIM: R Elliott; P Burke, R McGarry, P Duffin; G Walsh, E Campbell, N O’Connor; M Bradley (0-3), J McNaughton; N Elliott (1-2), K Molloy, D Nugent; C Cunning (0-5, 3 frees, 1 65), R McMullan (1-1), S Elliott (0-1). Subs: S Walsh (0-1) for N O’Connor (HT), P Boyle (0-2) for S Elliott (HT), C McKernan for J McNaughton (52), S McAuley (0-1) for N Elliott (55), R McCloskey for G Walsh (65)

TIPPERARY: R Shelly; E Connolly, M Breen, B O’Meara; E Heffernan (0-3), R Maher, P Campion (1-0); J Fogarty (0-2), A Tynan (0-2); K O’Kelly, M Kehoe (1-0), G O’Connor (0-9, 7 frees, 1 65); C Bowe (1-0), J McGrath (0-7, 1 free), S Ryan (1-3). Subs: J Campion (0-1) for R Maher (26), J Ryan (0-1) for B O’Meara (HT), P Creedon for K O’Kelly (49), D McCormick for A Tynan (53), C O’Dwyer for G O’Connor (64)

Referee: P O’Dwyer (Carlow)