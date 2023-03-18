Minute’s silence held for Liam Kearns as Offaly’s late goals keep promotion hopes alive

A minute's silence is observed for late Offaly manager Liam Kearns ahead of the Allianz Football League Division Three game against Tipperary at FBD Semple Stadium. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Tipperary 0-13 Offaly 2-14

A minute’s silence was observed in memory of Offaly manager Liam Kearns at Semple Stadium on Saturday following his unexpected death last week. The Kerry man had previously managed Tipperary, leading them to an All-Ireland semi-final.

Offaly hit two late goals through Ruairí McNamee and Anton Sullivan in the game to maintain their promotion challenge and condemn Tipperary to the drop to Division Four.

They led 0-9 to 0-7 at half-time after playing with the breeze, and with four minutes left were still ahead (0-14 to 0-13). Tipp, down to 14 men with the black-carding of Liam McGrath in the 66th minute, threw everything into attack in search of the win they need to avoid relegation.

Goalkeeper Michael O’Reilly was operating as an extra defender but in an Offaly break after 72 minutes, the goalie was off his line and McNamee netted to secure the win. Two minutes later, Sullivan added Offaly’s second goal to boost Offaly’s promotion challenge.

McNamee, Peter Cunningham and Declan Hogan were key men in what was Offaly’s fourth win in six outings, while for Tipp, who are relegated with a game still to play, Stephen Quirke, Kevin Fahey, and Emmet Moloney impressed.

TIPPERARY: M O Reilly; S O Connell, J Feehan, C Deeley (0-1); E Moloney, K Fahey, C O’Shaughnessy; P Feehan, J Kennedy (0-3, two frees); S Quirke (0-3), K Ryan, T Doyle; M O’Shea (0-1), C Cadell (0-1), S O’Connor.

Subs: D Leahy for Doyle (38 mins), M Russell (0-2, two frees) for Cadell (43), L McGrath for P Feehan (56), M Stokes for O Shea (61).

OFFALY: I Duffy; L Pearson, D Hogan, D Dempsey; R Egan, P Cunningham, C Donohoe; J McEvoy, C McNamee; J Maher (0-1), R McNamee (1-3), N Dunne (0-4, one free); B Allen, A Sullivan (1-1), D Hyland (0-4, two frees).

Subs: L Egan for Maher (48 mins), J Bryant for Dunne (56), C Farrell for Allen (66).

Referee: J Molloy (Galway).