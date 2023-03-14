Séamus Callanan could miss start of Tipperary’s Munster campaign with knee injury

Séamus Callanan is a major doubt for Tipperary’s Munster SHC opener against Clare next month.

Tipperary have confirmed Callanan suffered a medial ligament knee injury during last Saturday night’s league win over Waterford, and the former Hurler of the Year is expected to be out for between six to eight weeks.

Tipp’s championship opener is against Clare in Ennis on April 23rd and their second outing is away to Cork on May 5th, so his availability will depend on how well his recovery goes over the coming weeks. The former Premier County captain will definitely miss the remainder of their league campaign.

Tipperary GAA stated: “Tipperary Senior Hurling manager Liam Cahill has confirmed that Séamus Callanan sustained medial knee ligament damage in last Saturday’s win over Waterford and will be out for a minimum of 6 to 8 weeks.”