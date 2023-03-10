Ray Dempsey steps down as Limerick football manager

Limerick senior football manager Ray Dempsey has stepped down following a meeting of the players.

Limerick GAA confirmed the news on Friday afternoon, with selector Mark Fitzgerald taking over until the end of the season.

Dempsey took over from Billy Lee at the start of the season, after Lee had overseen promotion from Division Four to Division Two of the national league.

Limerick picked up their first point of the current campaign on Sunday following a draw with Meath, they sit bottom of the table with two games remaining - against Kildare and Clare.

READ MORE

The Irish Examiner reports that the Mayo native announced the decision following a meeting of the players on Thursday night.

The county’s statement on their change of manager reads: “Limerick GAA wish to announce that the Limerick senior football management have stepped down with immediate effect.

“Limerick GAA would like to thank them for their commitment to the job and wish them well in the future.

“Mark Fitzgerald will take up the new position of manager until the end of the season Limerick GAA will be making no further comment.”

Limerick will play the winner of Cork and Clare in the Munster football semi-final at the end of April.