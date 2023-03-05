Tyrone claim three point win over Kerry with best performance of the campaign

Tyrone 1-15 Kerry 2-9

Tyrone finally got a bounce off the bottom of Division One with their best performance of the campaign to beat All-Ireland champions Kerry at O’Neill’s Healy Park this afternoon.

A resilient and sharp second half showing ended with the home side three in front, the margin copper-fastened by two injury-time frees from replacement Ruairí Canavan.

His brother Darragh had good moments as well, most eye-catchingly performing a soccer step-over in the 57th minute to give himself room to race clear and fist the point that put Tyrone into a lead they never lost. Kerry managed just two points in the last half-hour although there was still just a point in it going into injury-time.

Paul Murphy’s goal looked to have restored the initiative in the 46th minute after an assist from lively replacement Donal O’Sullivan, who also skipped in for one of the points.

It had looked so different early on in the contest.

The first half had ended in a flurry of excitement for the home crowd, as they knocked off a three-point deficit in the three minutes of injury-time to draw level for the first time since the second minute.

Kerry controlled possession and the tempo in the first quarter and Seán O’Shea got in for a goal, slightly fortuitously in that his initial progress looked to have been impeded by a deft block but the ball came back to him and he cracked it in off the frame.

David Clifford dropped over a point and Tom O’Sullivan got up from the back to curl over another. Darragh Canavan put the home side on the scoreboard but it was largely one-way traffic.

The visitors had their All Star goalkeeper, Shane Ryan, to thank when he made a superb save after Conn Kilpatrick had won a ball from a McCurry kick pass, dummied twice and tried to slide it into the net. Later he managed to block Canavan, one on one but as he giveth, he taketh.

In the 14th minute, having tidied up another attack and under pressure from Brian Kennedy, Ryan appeared to be trying to locate one of his defenders but ended up spilling the ball into his own net. The goal revived Tyrone and they grew in confidence.

Late call-up Mattie Donnelly had a fine match, rolling back the years with 0-3 from play.

The defence also played its part. Padraig Hampsey marked David Clifford effectively and in the second half as the champions tried to wrestle back the initiative, they simply couldn’t conjure up the scores.

TYRONE: N Morgan; M McKernan, P Hampsey, C Meyler; C Quinn (0-1), P Harte (0-1), C Munroe; B Kennedy (1-0), J Oguz (0-1); D Mulgrew (0-1), C Kilpatrick (0-1), F Burns; D McCurry (0-3f), M Donnelly (0-3), D Canavan (0-2).

Subs: N Sludden for Mulgrew (42 mins), N Devlin for Munroe (53 mins), R Canavan (0-2f) for McCurry (69 mins), R Donnelly for Kennedy (73 mins).

KERRY: S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan (0-1); P Warren, T Morley, P Murphy (1-0); J Barry, S Okunbor; D Moynihan, S O’Shea (1-2, 01f), T Brosnan (0-2); P Clifford, D Clifford (0-3, 0-2f), D Roche.

Subs: D O’Sullivan (0-1) for Roche (half-time), R Murphy for Brosnan (46 mins), M Burns for P Clifford (54 mins), G Horan for Okunbor (59 mins),

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).