Sean Quigley punches in late goal to give Fermanagh win over Down

Fermanagh 2-14 Down 3-10

Super sub Sean Quigley snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for Fermanagh in a heart-stopping affair in Ederney.

The veteran forward followed in a long delivery from Garvan Jones and punched the ball from the grasp of Down goalkeeper Niall Kane in the 74th minute.

It looked like Conor Francis had secured victory for Down when he found the net after the ball came off the host’s crossbar in the 69th minute to leave Down leading by 3-10 to 1-14. And if luck played a slight role in their final goal, Fermanagh fully deserved victory.

READ MORE

Wind-assisted Fermanagh had a bright start with Ronan McCaffrey opening the scoring after two minutes. The visitors hit back with a pointed free from the lively Liam Kerr.

But Fermanagh were already in the ascendancy and Ryan Lyons and Aidan Breen increased the lead to 0-3 to 0-1 by the seventh minute. Down did hit back through a scything run that ended with marksman Pat Havern finishing with aplomb.

It was then that Darragh McGurn weighed in with a superb point from distance as Down responded through Havern after an effort from Kerr was superbly saved by Erne keeper Liam McNally.

Fermanagh were ruling midfield as Down replaced Niall Donnelly with Anthony Morgan. McGurn and Lyons turned up the heat in the run up to the break with some excellent scores.

They were well worth their 0-10 to 0-4 half-time lead but gave away a soft goal after the break when keeper Sean McNally was dispossessed in no man’s land although he seemed to be fouled. A penalty ensued when a Down player was taken down in the square with midfielder Odhran Murdock converting the spot kick.

This reduced the host’s lead to 0-11 to 1-5 and set the scene for a frenetic second half as both sides went for the jugular.

Down corner back Pierce Laverty punched a goal for an increasingly rampant Down side before the excellent Ultan Kelm hit two superb points into the breeze and set up Conor McGee for a goal to put the home side ahead by 2-8 to 0-13 in the 58th minute.

The pace quickened in those final frenetic moments that kept the large crowd on their toes.

McGurn’s power caused the Down defence problems throughout and he and Kelm were the main threats up front. This was a valuable victory for Fermanagh as defeat would’ve left them in early relegation trouble. Down will not be happy about the concession of that final goal but are still on four points after three games.

FERMANAGH: Sean McNally; Luke Flanagan, Lee Cullen, Cian McManus; Ronan McCaffrey (0-1), Jonathan Cassidy, Shane McGullion (0-1); Ryan Jones (0-1), Brandon Horan; Josh Largo Ellis, Ryan Lyons (0-2 frees), Ultan Kelm (0-2); Conor McShea (0-1), Darragh McGurn (0-5, one free) Aidan Breen (0-1). Subs: Conor McGee (1-0) for Aidan Breen (45 mins), Ciaran Corrigan for Conor McShea (57 mins), Sean Quigley (1-0) for Brandon Horan and Garvan Jones for Ryan Lyons (60 mins).

DOWN: Niall Kane (0-1), Ryan Magill, Ryan McEvoy, Pierce Laverty (1-0); Conor Francis (1-0), Niall McParland, Shane Annett (0-1); Niall Donnelly, Odhran Murdock (1-0 pen); Ruairi McCormack, Owen McCabe, Liam Kerr (0-1 free); Ceilum Doherty, Pat Havern (0-5, two frees) Conor Poland. Subs: Shay Millar (0-1) for Owen McCabe (17 mins), Anthony Morgan for Niall Donnelly (24 mins), Conor McCrickard for Niall McParland and Andrew Gilmore (0-1) for Conor Poland (h-t) Patrick Brannigan for Shane Annett (55 mins).

Referee: Conor Dourneen (Cavan)