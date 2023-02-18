Mayo hand Kerry humbling defeat with rock’n’roll performance in Castlebar

Mayo 2-14 Kerry 1-10

A quietly startling advancement of football on the western front. Rarely if ever have Kerry, as All-Ireland and league champions, been handed as humbling a defeat as this. Mayo utterly delighted the home crowd with a style of football at times dressed up as pure rock’n’roll.

When, 11 down points at half-time, Jack O’Connor called on Kerry’s heavyweight reserves, David Clifford and Seán O’Shea, the impact was expected to be fast and furious. It wasn’t.

Mayo pressed on, briefly going 13 points up before Kerry eventually brought a little more respect to their scoreline, Barry O’Sullivan scoring their goal from close distance as the clock spilt into added time. Way too little and far too late.

Mayo had got their noses in front and then everything else too: James Carr was electric, finishing with 1-3, one of seven different scorers on the night, each as impressive as the next. Aidan O’Shea didn’t score, but played a hand in several, one of his best February shows in quite some time.

Clifford did score a point with his first shot at goal, adding two more from play, O’Shea adding a point and a free too. Still they couldn’t get anywhere back within striking distance, even if Mayo spent some 20 minutes of that half without a score, mostly keeping Kerry at bay, before goalkeeper Colm Reale coolly slotted over his second 45-metre free.

So, after coming from behind to draw in round one, then surrendering a five-point lead to draw in round two, Mayo get their first league win under Kevin McStay, who will be the first to play down any great significance in it. Still, they’re moving as sweetly as any team at this time of year.

When Mayo went 13 points up – and that’s no misprint – early in the second half, Carr adding two from play in succession, it was already their night, Jordan Flynn scoring three from play in the first half, Ryan O’Donoghue playing his best football in that half too, like Carr, finishing with 1-3.

In front of another wildly enthusiastic crowd of 15,726, the traditionalist rivals were soon set apart, Mayo up 11 points at half-time, thanks in part to two brilliantly finished goals by Carr and O’Donoghue.

Kerry had marched on Castlebar armed with confidence, chastising Monaghan in Killarney a fortnight ago, only the memory of that soon disappeared in the still February night. After O’Donoghue’s free got Mayo off the mark after seven minutes, both sides exchanging some nervy wides, the home side went full frontal assault on Kerry.

Carr struck a brilliant mark, then straight away came their first goal, after nine minutes: Pa Warren was dispossessed from the kick-out by O’Donoghue, who promptly tore towards the Kerry goal and made no mistake with his finish.

Kerry already looked gently stunned. They’d soon be seriously so. Darragh Roche’s free after 11 minutes, their first score, was doubled after he scored from play three minutes later, before Mayo started playing in wild bursts of brilliance.

O’Shea was prancing around the inside forward line, like Jim Morrison on stage, looking capable of anything, getting a hand in a series of attacks, often leading his team’s great efforts on dispossessions too.

Midway through the half, Tadhg Morley gave up the ball, Diarmuid O’Connor deftly passing to Carr, left of the Kerry goal. His finish into the bottom left corner was a thing of real beauty. Mayo were up 2-4 to 0-2 and Kerry were in a state of chaos.

They kicked on from there, O’Shea the provider again with a sensational kick-pass to O’Donoghue, who duly converted the mark. When O’Connor scored from play (shortly before being replaced with an injury), Mayo were up by 11 points, 2-7 to 0-2. Tony Brosnan got one back for Kerry, only for Flynn to hit his third from play and restore Mayo’s advantage to 11 at the break, 2-8 to 0-3.

For Mayo, it’s a first win over Kerry in four attempts: McStay has described this league as “a sustained couple of months of experiments, challenges and finding out about tactics”. He found plenty of that here.

Kerry, only converting a miserly three points from their 12 chances in that first half, knew something had to change: Micheál Burns and Donal O’Sullivan were struggling to get on any ball, Paudie Clifford looking that bit flat.

Kerry did outscore Mayo in the second half, 1-6 to 0-6, but the result was nonetheless convincing. “A team that can beat anyone on our day, and a team that anyone else is delighted to beat,” McStay said of where he wants Mayo to be right now. Tonight was clearly the former.

MAYO: C Reape (0-2, two 45s): D McBrien, R Brickenden, E Hession; S Coen, C Loftus, D McHugh (0-1); M Ruane, D O’Connor (0-1); F McDonagh, J Carney (0-1), J Flynn (0-3); A O’Shea, J Carr (1-3, one mark), R O’Donoghue (1-3, one mark).

Subs: B Tuohy for O’Connor (35 mins, inj), C O’Connor for McDonagh, J Coyne for Brickenden (both 51 mins), C McStay for Carr (64 mins), P Durcan for Coen (66 mins).

KERRY: S Murphy: G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Warren, T Morley, P Murphy (0-1); J Barry, B O’Sullivan (1-0); D Moynihan (0-1), P Clifford; M Burns; T Brosnan (0-1), D Roche (0-2, one free), D O’Sullivan.

Subs: D Clifford (0-3) for O’Sullivan, S O’Shea (0-2, one free) for Burns, D Casey for Warren (all half-time) S Okunbor for Roche (56 mins), K Spillane for P Clifford (64 mins)

Referee: Seán Hurson (Tyrone)