GAA orders replay of All-Ireland final between Kilmacud Crokes and Glen

The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee have ordered the 2023 All-Ireland club senior football final be replayed.

Kilmacud Crokes have three days to challenge the judgement to the Central Appeals Committee.

A meeting involving the CCCC and representatives of both clubs took place at Croke Park on Monday night. The clubs were informed of the CCCC’s decision on Tuesday morning.

Kilmacud Crokes won the January 22nd decider 1-11 to 1-9 at Croke Park. However, the game finished in controversy as the Stillorgan outfit had more than 15 players on the field when Glen took a 45 deep in injury-time.

Glen last Tuesday night lodged an objection to the outcome of the match. Subsequently, Crokes lodged a counter-objection and so all parties gathered on Monday night to determine what would happen next.

Given Kilmacud clearly had too many players on the field, albeit for a very brief period, it was not disputed that Rule 6.44 was breached. So, when making their judgement, disciplinary officials had three possible penalties available to them – a fine, order a replay or forfeiture of the game.

The CCCC clearly felt a monetary fine in this situation might not be a sufficient penalty while forfeiture of an All-Ireland final on such grounds would be too grave a consequence, which left them with the third option, ordering a replay.