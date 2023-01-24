AIG will not renew sponsorship deal with Dublin GAA

American insurance giant AIG has decided not to renew its 10-year sponsorship of Dublin GAA, which runs until November of this year. The deal, one of the association’s most lucrative commercial partnerships, was worth around €1 million a year.

It was also one of the most successful, raising AIG’s profile at a time of unprecedented success for the county on the playing fields. Since their commercial partnership began in 2014, Dublin have won 10 senior All-Irelands between the men’s and women’s teams.

AIG broke new ground in the county by including women’s football and camogie under the one sponsorship umbrella.

The length of the company’s sponsorship, 10 years, has been comparatively long by industry standards. Predecessors Vodafone had been involved for one five-year term.

This season, already under way, will be the last for AIG, which has also been the title sponsor for the Parnell Park Performance Centre, and is due to conclude at the end of the year although effectively the season culminates in the All-Ireland finals in July and August.

There is expected to be plenty of interest in taking over the commercial partnership even though the county has slipped from the historic standards of success enjoyed up until the turn of the current decade.