Mayo hold off fast-finishing Galway to book place place in decider with Roscommon

Mayo's Jordan Flynn gets above Galway's Matthew Barrett and John Maher during the FBD Connacht Senior Football League semi-final at NUIG Connacht Air Dome in Mayo. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Mayo 2-18 Galway 3-12

Mayo, the last team to begin their 2023 pre-season campaign, produced arguably one of the best performances of the new intercounty season as they overwhelmed Galway for long stretches of Saturday night’s FBD Senior Football League semi-final at the Connacht GAA Air Dome.

A late flurry of scores from Pádraic Joyce’s men threatened to derail them and set up a ninth consecutive FBD final between Galway and Roscommon, but Mayo held on in the end.

After a comparatively even contest in the opening stages, where Johnny Heaney kicked two outstanding points for Galway in the first quarter. But Mayo still stayed on level terms at 0-4 each and Kevin McStay’s men kicked on from there to lead by 2-9 to 0-5 at half-time, largely on the back of their complete control of the middle third of the field.

READ MORE

Jordan Flynn and Matthew Ruane were imperious in midfield, Fionn McDonagh and Bryan Walsh made very good contributions from the wings, and they had a wonderful balance close to goal where James Carr offered a powerful physical threat, while Aiden Orme and Paul Towey sniped a series of points from the corners.

A wonderful ball from Ruane to Towey set up the opening goal after 22 minutes, while the second came just before half-time and was a simple route one score, with Carr reaching up to claim a high delivery before rolling the ball into the corner of the net.

Mayo added the first score of the second half but the introduction of Tomo Culhane changed the game, and he put 1-2 on the board to quickly pull the Tribesmen back into contention.

It looked like Mayo had come through the worst of the storm when they scored four points in a row as the game entered the final quarter, one each from Walsh, Towey, Carr and Orme. They led by nine points with six minutes of normal time remaining, but Galway found another surge.

A run and finish from Matthew Tierney started their comeback and as Mayo started to tire, with McStay deciding against emptying his bench, the lead was briefly reduced to two points.

Substitute Nathan Grainger had a chance to snatch the win with his first touch, but Mayo goalkeeper Rory Byrne was able to save the day for his team, smothering the shot and preserving their lead before Bob Tuohy’s insurance point completed the scoring.

MAYO: R Byrne; J Coyne, R Brickenden, S Callinan; F Kelly, S Coen, D McHugh; M Ruane (0-1), J Flynn; F McDonagh (0-1), B Tuohy (0-1), B Walsh (0-3); A Orme (0-5, one free), J Carr (1-2), P Towey (1-4, two frees).

Subs: K Callaghan (0-1) for McDonagh (58 mins), G Durcan for Carr (62), C Dunleavy for Kelly (67), C Dempsey for Walsh (69), Kelly for Coyne (70), R Carolan for Towey (70).

GALWAY: B Power; S Fitzgerald, B Mannion, J Foley; C Sweeney (0-1), D McHugh, D O’Flaherty; J Maher (0-1), M Barrett; D Canney, M Tierney (1-0), J Heaney (0-3); R Finnerty (0-2), I Burke, B McHugh (0-2, one free).

Subs: E Kelly for Foley, E Murphy for Canney, T Culhane (2-2) for McHugh, P Kelly for Barrett (all h-t), J Kirrane for Sweeney (53), J McLoughlin for Maher (57), D Comer (0-1) for Fitzgerald (60), N Grainger for Burke (69), B Mannion for O’Flaherty (69).

Referee: B Judge.