Clifford roadshow the highlight of Croke Park finals weekend

David Clifford's Fossa side take on Stewartstown Harps of Tyrone in the final of the All-Ireland junior football championship at Croke Park on Sunday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

SATURDAY

All-Ireland club finals

IHC: Monaleen (Limerick) v Tooreen (Mayo), Croke Park, 7.0 – Live TG4

Two newcomers at this level with the Limerick men, who have bounced back to senior at the first time of asking, likely to have too much for Tooreen. Verdict: Monaleen

JHC: Ballygiblin (Cork) v Easkey (Sligo), Croke Park, 5.0

A year after losing by a point to Mooncoin, the Cork side are back and at full strength having retained their status. Their opponents were in the football final four years ago and are deep underdogs here. Verdict: Ballygiblin

FBD Connacht SF semi-final

Mayo v Galway, NUIG Connacht Air Dome, 5.30 – Live streamed by Connacht GAA

In edifying contrast with the carry-on in Leinster, the FBD is proceeding smoothly with all matches staged in the invaluable Air Dome. This semi-final sold out the limited capacity immediately with the old rivals circling each other warily at the start of a big year. Kevin McStay puts out a decent team against the All-Ireland finalists for whom Rob Finnerty and the returned Ian Burke shone against Leitrim. Verdict: Mayo

McKenna Cup (Ulster SF) semi-final

Cavan v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni, 5.0

Dara McVeety, back with Cavan after three years, was the big difference in beating Armagh. The 2021 All-Ireland champions were pegged back for a draw against Derry but may focus on this a bit more tightly. Verdict: Tyrone

McGrath Cup Munster SF

Tipperary v Limerick, Fethard Community Astroturf Pitch, 2.0 – Limerick to maintain momentum. Verdict: Limerick

Walsh Cup Leinster SH

Westmeath v Antrim, Abbottstown, 2.0 – Antrim pushed Dublin whereas Westmeath found Galway too hot to handle. Verdict: Antrim

Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park, 5.0 – Both teams are in experimental mood, as Micheál Donoghue becomes the latest Galway manager to take on his old charges, under Henry Shefflin, who were impressive enough last week. Verdict: Galway

SUNDAY

All-Ireland club finals

IFC: Rathmore (Kerry) v Galbally Pearses (Tyrone), Croke Park, 3.30 – Live TG4

The concluding part of a Kerry-Tyrone double bill sees Rathmore, featuring current All Star goalkeeper Shane Ryan showing his poaching skills in attack, take on Galbally, home club of Kerry coach Paddy Tally. Verdict: Rathmore

JFC: Fossa (Kerry) v Stewartstown Harps (Tyrone), Croke Park, 1.30 – Live TG4

The David Clifford show rolls on for one more performance. Opponents Stewartstown were tested into extra-time before easing to victory against Clifden. This promises to be steeper. Verdict: Fossa

McKenna Cup Ulster SF semi-final: Down v Derry, Páirc Esler, 1.30 – Down to put it up to the Ulster champions. Verdict: Down

McGrath Cup Munster SF: Clare v Cork, Kilmurry Ibrickane, 1.30 – Cork have looked purposeful to date and can continue here. Verdict: Cork

Walsh Cup Leinster SH

Laois v Kilkenny, Rathdowney, 2.0 – Laois looking to develop on last week’s encouraging defeat of Wexford against understrength Leinster champions. Verdict: Kilkenny

Offaly v Wexford, Birr, 2.0 – Wexford will be smarting from the defeat in Mountrath and Offaly buoyant after pushing Kilkenny. Verdict: Offaly

Munster SHL round 2

Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park, 1.30 – David Fitzgerald brings his latest Waterford team home where old sparring partner Brian Lohan awaits, hopeful of maintaining his good record in the rivalry. Verdict: Clare

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2.0 – The sides meet in rehearsal for opening night in next month’s league. Cork can raid successfully this weekend. Verdict: Cork

Kehoe Cup round 3: Wicklow v Kildare, Bray Emmets, 1.0; Down v Carlow, Abbottstown, 2.0.