Kilmacud Crokes made to sweat by Kerins O’Rahillys before sealing final spot

Kilmacud Crokes 1-14 Kerins O’Rahillys 0-14

Kilmacud Crokes duly qualified for a second All-Ireland club football final in succession at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon but what should have been a straightforward victory became clouded at the end, as a spirited Kerins O’Rahillys slashed the lead to a single score.

The Dublin champions almost relived the nightmare of last year’s final when a last-minute free was lobbed in by Jack Savage and David Moran got a fist to it. Time almost appeared frozen as the ball’s trajectory was cut out by Crokes’ full forward Dara Mullin, positioned as one of the goal line sentries.

Loud exhalations of relief accompanied the final whistle and the Leinster champions proceeded to a final date with Glen or Moycullen.

It shouldn’t have ended in such drama. From the moment Man of the Match Hugh Kenny shot the only goal of the contest five minutes into the second half, to turn a tight two-point lead into an expansive five, the Dublin champions were well on top. But O’Rahillys wouldn’t give up

A cheery winter sun lit up Croke Park for the day’s opening semi-final and the first half was well contested. It took some slovenly finishing by the Dublin champions to keep it that way but their Kerry opponents were dogged and rebounded before half-time to cut the margin to two, 0-8 to 0-6.

The Munster champions had a strong bridgehead at centrefield where the veteran Moran, hard enough to best at intercounty in the sector, took a firm hold although Crokes had some success breaking ball and picking up the proceeds.

O’Rahillys found it hard to create chances though, as Kilmacud’s parsimonious defence didn’t leave too many doors open. Moran’s first mark set up Billy John Keane for the first score in the second minute and for the first quarter it was tit-for-tat.

All Star Shane Walsh put in a mazy run in the ninth minute to set up Shane Cunningham for a point but his first high-profile intervention came in the third minute when putting in a deft tackle on the counter attacking Con Barrett.

A free from Jack Savage in the 15th minute levelled the score at 0-3 each and it was the last time the teams were on even terms.

Kilmacud’s attack found its rhythm and a sequence of scores from Kenny, Shane Horan and Cunningham pushed them in front and they took control.

They squandered good goal chances with Horan sliding the ball wide, Kenny getting squeezed for space when in on goal and later, replacement Luke Ward had an opportunity to spare everyone the breathless finale after stepping inside after Walsh had created an opening on a strong counter. But his shot was blocked in the 56th minute.

O’Rahillys started the second half as they had finished the first and Savage’s free reduced the margin to one, 0-8 to 0-7. Aidan Jones broke the sequence with a point set up by Walsh and Cunningham before in the 35th minute, the Kerry side’s goalkeeper Shane Foley dropped a high ball for Kenny to seize and shoot to the net.

He added an immediate point and the lead was up to six, 1-10 to 0-7. The third quarter proved costly for the Munster champions and they were chasing a daunting lead.

Tommy Walsh’s menace at full forward was dulled, partly by less than stellar service but also the battling qualities of Theo Clancy, marking him – only a 50th minute point saw the O’Rahilly’s veteran hold off Clancy’s attentions for a score.

Crokes were otherwise dangerous on the break and considered at the back where they tackled, intercepted and fouled quite a lot – to disrupt any attacks.

Ward’s unexploited chance of a goal just minutes from the end didn’t appear likely to impact on the outcome but it took an unexpectedly dramatic intervention to avoid extra time.

KILMACUD CROKES: C Ferris; M Mullin, T Clancy, D O’Brien; A McGowan, R O’Carroll, A Jones (0-2); B Shovlin, C Dias (0-1); C O’Connor (0-1), S Cunningham (capt; 0-2), S Horan (0-1); H Kenny (1-2), D Mullin (0-2), S Walsh (0-2, 0-1f).

Subs: T Fox (0-1) for Horan (43 mins), C O’Shea for McGowan (46 mins), C Casey for Shovlin (46 mins), L Ward for O’Connor (53 mins), P Purcell for Cunningham (60 mins),

KERINS O’RAHILLYS: S Foley; R O’Callaghan, C Coffey D McElligott; C Barrett, K Mullins, P Neenan; D Moran, T Hoare; C Sayers, J Savage (0-7, 0-6f), G O’Brien (0-1); C Hayes (0-2), T Walsh (0-1), BJ Keane (0-2).

Subs: D O’Sullivan for Barrett (35 mins), B Hanafin for McElliggott (41 mins), D O’Connor for Hoare (46 mins), R Carroll for Sayers (56 mins), G Savage (0-1) for Hayes (61 mins),

Referee: Niall Cullen (Erne Gaels, Fermanagh).