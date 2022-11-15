Liam Cahill names Noel McGrath as Tipperary hurling captain for 2023 season

New Tipperary manager Liam Cahill has named his first training panel. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Liam Cahill has named his first training panel as Tipperary manager before next week’s return to intercounty training. Noel McGrath will captain the county’s senior hurlers next year with his predecessor, Ronan Maher announced as vice-captain.

There are call-ups for McGrath’s clubmate Ciarán Connolly and Bryan O’Mara both of whom were travelling last season. County champions Kilruane MacDonaghs have Niall O’Meara, who wasn’t available last year, and Kian O’Kelly included.

The champions’ captain Jerome Cahill, however, is not named.

According to the media release: “A number of players who are currently unavailable due to injury have not been included at this point. The team management will continue to assess further potential panel members before the commencement of the Allianz Hurling league in early 2023.”

READ MORE

Tipperary pre-league senior training panel: Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), Michael Breen (Ballina), Ger Browne (Cashel King Cormacs), Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens), Séamus Callanan, John Campion, Pauric Campion (all Drom & Inch), Ciarán Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney), Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields), Joe Fogarty (Moneygall), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Barry Hogan (Kiladangan), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s), Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Jake Morris, Conor McCarthy (both Nenagh Éire Óg), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Brian McGrath, John McGrath, Noel McGrath (all Loughmore-Castleiney), Shane Neville (Cratloe), Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens), Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy), Cian O’Dwyer (Clonakenny), Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane McDonaghs), Bryan O’Meara (Holycross-Ballycahill), Niall O’Meara (Kilruane McDonaghs), James Quigley (Kiladangan), Gavin Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), Jack Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers), Seán Ryan (Templederry Kenyons), Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris), Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), Alan Tynan (Roscrea).