Leinster GAA to investigate violent scenes at Parnell Park

Violent scenes at Parnell Park are to be investigated by Leinster GAA. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Leinster GAA have announced that an investigation will take place into the violence that broke out during the intermediate hurling quarter-final between Oulart the Ballagh and Naomh Barróg on Saturday evening.

During the clash at Parnell Park, a brawl erupted between players close to the sidelines before spectators in the stand also became involved in a series of violent altercations. Footage has subsequently emerged on social media of the incident.

Ugly scenes between Naomh Barróg and Oulart-the-Ballagh. pic.twitter.com/hoOYVQRMQB — OurGame.ie (@OurGameHQ) November 12, 2022

Speaking to RTÉ, Leinster GAA chairperson Pat Teehan raised the possibility of significant sanctions being levied against those involved.

“There are very severe sanctions which can be imposed and if necessary which will be imposed,” said Teehan. “We must deal them in as harsh a manner as we can, but also in a fair manner.

“We play hundreds of games every weekend in a spirit of enjoyment for both players and spectators and unfortunately we get isolated incidents which are rightly highlighted in the media and elsewhere, because they have no place in our games.”

The referee’s report for the match will be available within 24 hours and the Leinster Competition Control Committee will meet immediately after it is released.

An Garda Síochana released a statement to RTÉ's This Week programme saying it was aware of the videos circulating on social media.

“In general terms this incident, similar to other footage circulating online, emanated from the field of play and was confined to the match venue, which is first and foremost the responsibility of event officials, stewards and the sporting body concerned.”

“Any complaints made to An Garda Síochána arising from such incidents are fully investigated.”