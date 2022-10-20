Westmeath lead way on first Tailteann Cup Team of the Year

Westmeath’s Ronan O’Toole was named at centre-forward on the first Tailteann Cup Team of the Year. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Six Westmeath players have been named on the inaugural Tailteann Cup Team of the Year.

The Lake County were crowned champions of the second tier football competition last July, in what was its maiden season. Westmeath beat Cavan in the decider at Croke Park, and the Breffni County have claimed four spots on the Team of the Year.

There are a total of five counties represented, with three players from Sligo included and one each from Offaly and Leitrim.

The six Westmeath players selected are defenders Jack Smith, Kevin Maguire and Ronan Wallace, midfielder Sam McCartan, and forwards Ronan O’Toole and John Heslin. Leitrim forward Keith Beirne is the only player from a team outside of the four semi-finalists to be included.

READ MORE

“To be part of the history making first ever selection is special and I congratulate the players honoured here and salute all of those who played a role in making the Tailteann Cup such a great success in 2022, something which we will build on in the coming years,” said GAA President, Larry McCarthy.

2022 TAILTEANN CUP TEAM OF THE YEAR

1. Aidan Devaney (Sligo)

2. Jack Smith (Westmeath)

3. Kevin Maguire (Westmeath)

4. Evan Lyons (Sligo)

5. Jason McLoughlin (Cavan)

6. Ronan Wallace (Westmeath)

7. Killian Clarke (Cavan)

8. Sam McCartan (Westmeath)

9. Seán Carrabine (Sligo)

10. Gearóid McKiernan (Cavan)

11. Ronan O’Toole (Westmeath)

12. Anton Sullivan (Offaly)

13. Gerard Smith (Cavan)

14. John Heslin (Westmeath)

15. Keith Beirne (Leitrim)