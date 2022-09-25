Colm Boyle joins Mayo minor backroom team as selector and coach

Mayo have announced the addition of four-time All Star Colm Boyle to minor manager Seán Deane’s backroom team as a selector and coach.

Boyle retired at the end of last year after a 14-year career, which yielded six Connacht titles, a national league, All-Ireland under-21 title and six appearances in the senior All-Ireland final. He also represented Ireland in the 2013 international rules series.

“Colm always wore his heart on his sleeve when he pulled on the Mayo jersey, said county chair Séamus Tuohy in a statement, “and that is why he had such a special connection with the Mayo supporters. I would like to wish Colm, minor manager Seán Deane and all the backroom team the very best for the year ahead.

“I also want to thank Gary Ruane, who is stepping away from his role with the minors this year, for his dedication and commitment as a coach and selector with Mayo development squads and with the Mayo minors over the past few years.”

The appointment comes a few days after another All Star, twice decorated former Mayo corner back Kenneth Mortimer, was added to the backroom team of county under-20 manager Maurice Sheridan.