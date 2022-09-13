Willie Maher named Laois hurling manager

Willie Maher has been appointed as the new Laois senior hurling manager.

Maher managed his native Tipperary to an All-Ireland minor title in 2012 and was part of Ken Hogan’s backroom in 2010 when the county won an All-Ireland under-21 crown. More recently, Maher guided Cuala to consecutive Dublin senior hurling titles in 2019 and 2020.

As a player he captained the Tipp minors to an All-Ireland final replay victory over Galway in 1996 and is currently managing Kilkenny outfit Bennettsbridge. Maher replaces Seamas ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett as Laois boss.

O’Moore County officials stated: “Laois GAA are delighted to announce that Willie Maher’s name was submitted to the Laois GAA Executive by the Hurling selection committee tonight for the position of Senior Hurling Manager and was ratified accordingly.”