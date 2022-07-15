Kilkenny faithful convinced of ability to dethrone champions Limerick

Two of Kilkenny's biggest hurling fans, Myles Elvis Kavanagh and Jim Rohan outside Myles's Graceland home — freshly painted and decorated ahead of Sunday's decider. Photograph: Christopher Dunne

It’s been three years since the Kilkenny senior hurlers were in an All-Ireland final but that now feels like a generation ago.

In the time since, humanity has battled a global pandemic and the GAA has even changed the colour of the sliotar.

Kilkenny ambushed Limerick in a semi-final to get to that decider and many Cats fans believe that Kilkenny still have it in them to knock the Treaty men off the throne again.

“Limerick are very tough. They’re fast and they’re quick, always making good decisions,” says Myles Elvis Kavanagh, arguably Kilkenny’s most recognisable hurling fan.

“But Brian’s [Cody] going to have a plan up his sleeve and these lads will execute it. ”

There are few, if any, Kilkenny fans out there as knowledgeable as Carrickshock’s Jim Rohan.

I’d love to pass on the passion that my father instilled into me for Kilkenny hurling on to my children

He knows all the dates, honours, player stats — you ask for it, he’ll tell you.

Earlier this week, Rohan even rang up the local radio station to send in a birthday request for manager Brian Cody when he realised that it had gone unnoticed. Rohan thinks the bench could be the difference on Sunday.

Travelling throughout the city and county, it’s clear to see that Kilkenny fans are supporting the hurlers with a renewed vigour this year after their battling performances.

John Delaney from De La Salle Place is among those to go all out, painting his entire home in what is also a tribute to his late father who regularly painted his own home ahead of the big day in Croker and Delaney is proud to carry on the tradition.

“I’d love to pass on the passion that my father instilled into me for Kilkenny hurling on to my children,” he says.

Young local musician Seán Carroll has also caught hurling fever.

The Kilmoganny man got a shock earlier this week when television producers rang up to invite him to perform his new song Black and Amber Roar on RTÉ’s Up For The Match.

For Carroll, this fulfilled a lifelong ambition.

“I always told myself that if I couldn’t make it on to Up For The Match as a hurler, I’d try make it as a singer.”

Back on the city streets, a first-ever All-Ireland-themed street party is being planned for children in the Newpark Close estate.

“For a lot of kids here, this weekend will be their first memory of Kilkenny being in an All-Ireland,” explains event organiser Ann Hayes. “We’re hoping it will inspire them to take up hurling and camogie”

Slightly further down the road, in the shadow of Nowlan Park, lies the estate of Ossory Park.

Trojan work has been done here over the last few weeks to decorate homes, led by residents James Bla Leahy and Liam O’Carroll.

So what’s the feeling like on Kilkenny’s own Jones’ Road? Perhaps Melissa Taylor sums it up best.

“Win or lose, you can only but admire Kilkenny. They will fight to the end.”

Will that be enough? We’ll find out on Sunday.