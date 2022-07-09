LIVE: All-Ireland semi-final - Galway v Derry

Galway 1-7 Derry 0-5 (52′) Derry are starting to cause the Galway defence problems when running at them. McKinless though is yellow carded for a dive when he’d done well to break the defensive line but played for the free instead of shooting off his left side.

Galway 1-7 Derry 0-5 (49′) McGuigan wins a free and kicks it himself, Sean Kelly then kicks a poor wide. Bradley is giving Derry a good outlet for their long kickout which had been struggling early in the half.

Galway 1-7 Derry 0-4 (47′) GOAL!! Comer slips Rogers, turning as he takes the kickpass on the hop. He then buries his shot under Lynch into the near post!

Galway 0-7 Derry 0-4 (44′) McDaid makes a diving block at one end, and then wins a free at the other. Shane Walsh from out on the left wing nails the free. He’s been held from general play but his free taking has been brilliant. Galway are forcing the Derry kickout long and thus Emmet Bradley has been brought on.

Galway 0-6 Derry 0-4 (40′) McKinless touches the ball on the ground - while completely surrounded by Galway forwards. Walsh slots the resultant free.

Galway 0-5 Derry 0-4 (36′) Tierney, as he does, wins the second half throw-in. Galway’s first attack ends in a foul on Finnerty. Walsh slots it off his left. Hawk-Eye has been abandoned for the remainder of the game.

BREAKING: Shane Walsh’s 45 - which was wrongly ruled out by Hawk-Eye - has been restored. Therefore the half-time score is...

HT Galway 0-4 Derry 0-4

Both defensive systems have been on top in the first half. Damien Comer and Brendan Rogers are having a massive battle. Shane Walsh and Rob Finnerty have been completely marked out of it. Neither team are taking many chances. Only for a Hawk-Eye mistake and it’d be a level game, despite Derry being on top for most of the half. And that’s been it really.

At some stage you feel like this has to open up, and Galway look like they have a lot more in them in that instance. Unless Derry get some goals, and they’ll go for them if the opening presents itself, I still fancy Galway.

Watch the Half-Time Highlights of Derry v Galway in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final here on #GAANOW

HT Galway 0-3 Derry 0-4 Comer is out in front in the D but turns down the mark, steps on to his right and kicks his second point. He’s been excellent. Galway trail by a point at half-time, although replays show that Shane Walsh’s 45 actually did go over the bar. So the teams should be level despite Derry dominating possession and keeping Finnerty and Walsh to only a few touches.

Is there a problem with HawkEye? Shane Walsh's free late in the half was deemed wide by the technology at Croke Park, but the replay would suggest otherwise





📻 https://t.co/2SRRKdgjzu pic.twitter.com/NAimqXO9P2 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 9, 2022

Galway 0-2 Derry 0-4 (35′) Damien Comer steps inside Rogers, hands him off, but has his shot blocked by McGuigan. It’s out for a 45 and he goes down receiving treatment but is okay to continue. Shane Walsh, who has been kept so quiet thus far by McCluskey, nails the 45... only for Hawk-Eye to rule it out!!

Three minutes have been added on at the end of the first half.

Galway 0-2 Derry 0-4 (32′) Patrick Kelly claims a mark about 30m out to the right of the posts, perfect for his left boot, but he drags it wide. At the other end, McGuigan kicks a tricky free from 40m over the black spot! Derry’s first point in 20 minutes.

Galway 0-2 Derry 0-3 (28′) Despite all Derry’s early possession it’s a one point game. John Daly, Galway’s QB from centre back, kicks a point from the edge of the D after doing well to bring it in a few more yards under pressure.

Galway 0-1 Derry 0-3 (26′) Derry goalkeeper Lynch is joining the attack (or rather the possession play around the Galway 45 and down the sidelines) time after time. At the end of a spell of several minutes of wing to wing play, McGuigan kicks wide from distance. Both defences are well on top thus far.

Galway 0-1 Derry 0-3 (21′) Damien Comer breaks two tackles and kicks a brilliant point off his weaker left foot, to get Galway off the mark. His marker (Brendan Rogers) has already scored two points so that looks like being a serious duel!

Galway 0-0 Derry 0-3 (19′) Galway’s kickout is broken clear by Derry goalkeeper Odhrán Lynch after both teams exchanged poor wides from distance. Derry are well on top, but lead by only three points.

Galway 0-0 Derry 0-3 (14′) A second McDaid wide from distance. Derry’s next attack then ends with a second point from Rogers. The full back slips inside and points on the run. Gareth McKinless then wins a free which Shane McGuigan slices.

Galway 0-0 Derry 0-2 (9′) Patrick Kelly’s attempted fisted point comes down off the post after a sublime crossfield pass by Paul Conroy. Galway will need a big showing from the likes of Kelly as Derry’s focus is on Walsh, Comer and Finnerty. At the other end Kieran Molloy makes an inspirational block (which on second viewing was a foot block).

Galway 0-0 Derry 0-2 (5′) Niall Loughlin steps inside Sean Kelly, injects some pace and kicks a lovely point. Cillian McDaid - who looks to be tracking Conor Glass - then kicks a second wide for Galway.

Galway 0-0 Derry 0-1 (3′) Both teams’ first attack ends in a poor shot before Derry full back Brendan Rogers kicks a brilliant point from the right wing. He looks to be picking Damien Comer. Chrissy McKaigue is on Rob Finnerty and Conor McCluskey is on Shane Walsh.

Galway 0-0 Derry 0-0 (1′) As he did with all the throw-ins against Armagh, Matthew Tierney wins the throw-in but Galway’s first attack comes to nothing and Derry are straight into keep ball. Game on!!

The pre-match parade is underway at Croke Park. I’m predicting a Galway win. Their last line of defence makes them and any prediction in their favour vulnerable, but I think they showed enough in the second half of normal time against Armagh to prove they have another gear in them. Galway generally rise to the big occasion and their key forwards I think will ask very different questions of Derry’s man markers and if Galway can bring the variety to their attacking play they are capable of, Derry will struggle. That said, Derry are so athletic and good in the one v one duels that a more open contest will not frighten them. And if they can build an early lead it’ll be hard to see them surrender it! We are almost underway!!

Team news

As expected, Emmet Bradley has been replaced by Niall Toner in the only late change to the Derry team. Galway are unchanged!

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Liam Silke, Seán Kelly, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Kieran Molloy; Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid; Patrick Kelly, Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney; Robert Finnerty, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh.

Derry: Odhrán Lynch; Chrissy McKaigue, Brendan Rogers, Conor McCluskey; Conor Doherty, Gareth McKinless, Padraig McGrogan; Conor Glass, Niall Toner; Paul Cassidy, Shea Downey, Ethan Doherty; Benny Heron, Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin.

Their fitness, sky-high morale and quality combine to give them a slight edge against a Galway side that has been just a little too hesitant at critical times. Verdict: Derry

While Keith Duggan writes about Galway's journey to today's semi-final . . .

[ Paul Conroy’s commitment to Galway shines on road from horrific injury to All-Ireland semi-final ]

Galway will hope to build on last night’s victory in Dr Hyde Park where their minor footballers overcame Mayo to claim All-Ireland glory, their first at the grade since beating Derry in 2007. It’s been a good year for Galway football, with NUIG claiming Sigerson glory, Claregalway claiming the Division 1 Féile title, the minor All-Ireland victory and now their seniors are two wins away from a first senior title since 2001.

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Galway v Mayo in the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Final here on #GAANOW

Meanwhile Westmeath are the first Tailteann Cup champions after Kieran Martin’s solo goal (below) proved the difference. FT Westmeath 2-14 Cavan 1-13

Kieran Martin's tantalising run ends in a goal for @westmeath_gaa.

Team news (as per programme)

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Liam Silke, Seán Kelly, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Kieran Molloy; Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid; Patrick Kelly, Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney; Robert Finnerty, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh.

Subs: James Keane, James Foley, Billy Mannion, Johnny McGrath, Niall Daley, Paul Kelly, Owen Gallagher, Finnian Ó Laoi, Eoin Finnerty, Dessie Conneely, Dylan Canney.

Derry: Odhrán Lynch; Chrissy McKaigue, Brendan Rogers, Conor McCluskey; Conor Doherty, Gareth McKinless, Padraig McGrogan; Conor Glass, Emmet Bradley; Paul Cassidy, Shea Downey, Ethan Doherty; Benny Heron, Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin.

Subs: Conlann Bradley, Paul McNeill, Padraig Cassidy, Ben McCarron, Anton Tohill, Lachlan Murray, Niall Toner, Declan Cassidy, Mark Doherty, Matthew Downey, Oisin McWilliams.

Hello and welcome ... The first of this year’s, and this weekend’s All-Ireland football semi-finals sees Derry and Galway meet in Croke Park this afternoon. The meeting of the Ulster and Connacht champions throws in at 5.30pm, with the winner facing Kerry or Dublin on July 24th.

Neither would’ve been among the leading contenders for Sam Maguire at the start of the year but some significant improvements and a fortunate draw in these latter stages has presented both with a huge opportunity.

Galway have beaten Derry in their last two All-Ireland semi-final meetings (1998 and 2001) before going on to win their last two All-Irelands in both seasons. They also won by six points in their last championship meeting in 2015, and in 2007 Chrissy McKaigue and Paul Conroy were involved when Galway beat Derry in the minor final. Yet despite the one-way nature of previous meetings, there’s very little separating these two teams right now.

Keep in touch via Twitter (@DonoghueEamon) but for now, let's get started!