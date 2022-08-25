Sam Bennett retains green jersey as Jay Vine wins first Vuelta mountain stage

Team Alpecin-Deceuninck's Australian rider Jay Vine reacts to crossing the finish line in first place. Photograph: Ander Gillinea/AFP via Getty Images

In what was the first real mountain stage of this year’s Vuelta a España, Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck) clocked up the first pro win of his career on Thursday.

The Australian attacked on the Vuelta’s first big summit finish and reached the line 15 seconds clear of one of the big race favourites, Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), who took over the race lead. Triple Vuelta champion Primož Roglič was one of those who lost ground and is now fourth overall.

Ireland’s Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) retained the green jersey of points leader on what was a very wet day. Neither he nor main rival Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) added to their points tallies due to the mountainous route.