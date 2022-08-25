Cycling

Sam Bennett retains green jersey as Jay Vine wins first Vuelta mountain stage

Neither Irish rider nor rival Mads Pedersen add to points tally on mountainous terrain

Team Alpecin-Deceuninck's Australian rider Jay Vine reacts to crossing the finish line in first place. Photograph: Ander Gillinea/AFP via Getty Images

Shane Stokes
Thu Aug 25 2022 - 18:18

In what was the first real mountain stage of this year’s Vuelta a España, Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck) clocked up the first pro win of his career on Thursday.

The Australian attacked on the Vuelta’s first big summit finish and reached the line 15 seconds clear of one of the big race favourites, Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), who took over the race lead. Triple Vuelta champion Primož Roglič was one of those who lost ground and is now fourth overall.

Ireland’s Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) retained the green jersey of points leader on what was a very wet day. Neither he nor main rival Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) added to their points tallies due to the mountainous route.

Shane Stokes

Shane Stokes

Shane Stokes is a contributor to The Irish Times writing about cycling

LATEST STORIES