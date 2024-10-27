Dublin Marathon: Hiko Tonosa runs fastest marathon by an Irishman ever to finish third

Rarely in the history of the Dublin Marathon has there been such wild elation as displayed by Hiko Tonosa on crossing the finish line, his third-place finish in 2:09:42 the fastest marathon ever run by an Irishman.

The 29-year-old running for Dundrum South Dublin took one look at the clock after crossing the line, then grabbed an Irish flag and promptly ran back down the finish on Mount Street to similar wild elation by the Dublin support.

Moses Kemei from Kenya took the overall victory in 2:08:47 and the top prize of $15,000, making his decisive move inside the last couple of miles, with Abebaw Desalew from Ethiopia holding on for second in 2:09:24.

Then came Tonosa, rewarded for his brave and superbly balanced effort over the 26.2 miles. It’s been a long, hard road for the 29-year-old up to this point, in more ways than one, and his first reaction afterwards, the Irish flag still draped around his shoulders, was one of immense pride.

“To run this time here today, in Dublin, makes me so proud,” he said. “Because this country saved my life”.

He first sought asylum in Ireland from his war-torn village in Ethiopia in 2017, and a citizen since March 2020, Tonosa was well on course to qualify for the Paris Olympics when passing the halfway mark in last April’s London Marathon in 63:39, before dropping off that pace.

Tonosa’s previous best of 2:15:01 was run in Valencia back in January – a time he smashed here by nearly six minutes. He also credited his coach Feidhlim Kelly, who stood by him recent months and more than anyone else had him convinced Dublin would be his day of days.

Conditions were near ideal – no breeze, overcast, and dry – and after passing halfway in 64:13, Tonosa was sitting patiently in the group of around a dozen lead runners.

Abebaw Desalew (2nd place), Moses Kemei (1st place) and Hiko Tonosa (3rd place). Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

In the end, his 2:09:42 improved Stephen Scullion’s previous Irish marathon record of 2:09:49, from London in 2020. John Treacy did run 2:09:15 in Boston in 1992, although that doesn’t count for record purposes due to Boston’s net downhill gradient.

Hiko earned $5,000 for third, another €5,000 for breaking 2:12, plus the €3,500 for being top Irish finisher.

In the race for the runner-up in the men’s national championship, Ryan Creech from Leevale held on in ninth place overall, running 2:13:49, and well clear just of William Maunsell from Clonmel AC, who clocked 2:14:23, good enough for 10th overall. Creech also led Leevale to the team race.

Emotions were also running high after Ann-Marie McGlynn of Letterkenny AC defended her national in 2.34.05, good enough for sixth overall, with the bronze and silver medals in that national championship going to Aoife Kilgallon of Sligo AC (2:35:56) and Grance Lynch of Dundrum South Dublin (2:36:09)

McGlynn was fifth overall last year in 2:34:13, and at age 44 she continues to dominate the Irish marathon scene.

The race for the overall win was super fast throughout, Asmirach Nega from Ethiopia winning in a course record time of 2.24.13, ahead of Sorome Negash (2.24.45) and Grete Dukale (2.28.29) also of Ethiopia.

The wheelchair race was won by Sean Frame of Great Britain in a time of 1.45.31

More to follow ...