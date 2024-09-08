Cathal Doyle finishes eighth as Josh Kerr wins 5th Avenue Mile in New York

Ireland’s Cathal Doyle got some consolation as the last man leading before Josh Kerr kicked for victory in Sunday’s 43rd edition of the famed 5th Avenue Mile, the British runner winning in 3:44.3 to smash the course record which had stood since the inaugural event in 1981.

Staged in perfect running conditions under the iconic shadows of New York’s Manhattan skyline, the event traditionally calls closing time for the middle-distance specialists and Kerr took the win just four days after finishing fifth at the Zurich Diamond League over 1,500m.

After settling for silver in the Paris Olympics, Kerr was utterly dominant here, his 3:44.3 taking over three seconds off the course record of 3:47.52 set back in 1981 by Sydney Maree.

Doyle, who made the Olympic 1,500m semi-final in Paris after winning the repechage round, was leading at the halfway mark, passed in 1:57.0 to secure a mid-race bonus, before Kerr promptly kicked on from there. Doyle’s fast early pace possibly cost him a higher finishing place, but he still held on for eighth place in 3:52.1, almost identical to his mile best time of the track of 3:52.06 set earlier this summer.

Sarah Healy was back in the women’s elite race after finishing second last year, and although putting herself in contention at halfway too, she had to settle for sixth place, this time in 4:20.07. Karissa Schweizer from the US took the win in 4:14.8, edging out Dorcas Ewoi from Kenya, who came second in 4:17.3.

Only two Irish athletes have won this event in the past, Frank O’Mara in 1985, and Sinéad Delahunty in 1995.