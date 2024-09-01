Irish men’s 4x400m relay seventh in World U-20 final

The Irish men’s 4x400m relay produced their best finish on the last day of the World Under-20 Athletics in Lima, Peru, ending up seventh of the nine teams after a hard-fought final.

The quartet of Conor Kelly (Derry Track Club), David Davitt (Clonliffe Harriers AC), Sean Doggett (Athenry AC) and Stephen Mannion (South Galway AC) combined again to clock 3:09.73, which was just short of the Irish record of 3:08.94 set when finishing third in their heat.

The USA won gold in 3:03.56 ahead of South Africa (3:05.22) and Australia (3:05.53), with Botswana disqualified. Both Kelly and Doggett are still only 17, and eligible for the next Under-20 Championships in 2026, Davitt also competing in the 400m hurdles earlier in the week, where he made the semi-finals.

The relay were the third Irish finalists of the championships, Oisín Joyce making history with his bronze medal in the javelin, the first time any Irish athlete has made the podium in a throwing event at this level. Elizabeth Ndudi also overcame a back injury to finish sixth in the long jump, just short of the bronze medal, despite being unable to train for several days beforehand.

Meanwhile in her first race since the Paris Olympics, Sarah Lavin finished third in the 100m hurdles at the Fribourg Track Lab meeting in Switzerland, once again going under 13 seconds with her 12.90.