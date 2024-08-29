Elizabeth Ndudi finishes sixth in World Under-20 Championships despite injury

Elizabeth Ndudi overcame a back injury to finish sixth in the long jump at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Lima, Peru. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Elizabeth Ndudi overcame a back injury to finish sixth in the long jump at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Lima, Peru, just short of the bronze medal, despite being unable to train for several days beforehand.

The European Under-20 champion from last year, Ndudi jumped a best of 6.18 metres, short of her Irish record of 6.68m set back in April while competing for her US college in Illinois.

Australia’s Delta Amidzovski won gold with 6.58m, notably shorter than Ndudi’s best, and despite her injury woes the 19-year-old from Dublin was just 16cm short of the bronze medal in the end.

Sean Doggett had earlier qualified for semi-finals of the 400 metres, the 17-year-old from Athenry AC moving from fourth to second inside the last 20m, and he later finished a tired seventh in his semi-final. Lughaidh Mallon also finished ninth in his heat of the 1500m, clocking 3:48.69.

Fintan Dewhirst from Tír Chonaill AC in Donegal is out again in the semi-finals of the 400m hurdles, finishing second in his heat in 52.59, while Oisin Joyce will go in Thursday night’s session in the javelin final.