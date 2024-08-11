How Team Ireland fared at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Athletics

Rhasidat Adeleke – Won her 400m heat; 2nd in the semi-final, 4th in the final.

Sophie Becker – 6th in her 400m heat; 2nd in the repechage.

Andrew Coscoran – 15th in his 1,500m heat; 12th in the repechage.

Cathal Doyle – 9th in his 1,500m heat; won the repechage; 10th in the semi-final.

Mark English – 2nd in his 800m heat; 6th in the semi-final.

Brian Fay – 13th in his 5,000m semi-final.

Eric Favors – 18th in his shot put heat.

Sarah Healy – 7th in her 1,500m heat; 4th in the repechage.

Sarah Lavin – 2nd in her 100m hurdles heat; 6th in the semi-final.

Sharlene Mawdsley – 4th in her 400m heat (PB); 3rd in the repechage.

Jodie McCann – 20th in her 5,000m heat.

Luke McCann – 8th in his 1,500m heat; 7th in the repechage.

Fionnuala McCormack – 28th in the marathon

Kate O’Connor – 14th in the heptathlon.

Sophie O’Sullivan – 7th in her 1,500m heat (PB); 4th in the repechage.

Nicola Tuthill – 16th in her hammer heat.

Mixed 4 x 400m relay – 5th in heat (Chris O’Donnell, Becker, Thomas Barr, Mawdsley)

Women’s 4 x 400m relay – 3rd in heat (Becker, Kelly McGrory, Phil Healy, Mawdsley); 4th in final (Becker, Adeleke, Healy, Mawdsley)

Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Stade de France, Paris, France 10/8/2024 Women’s 4x400m Relay Final Ireland’s Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley after the race Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Badminton

Nhat Nguyen – Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1; 2nd in his pool.

Rachel Darragh – Played 2, Lost 2; 3rd in her pool.

Boxing

Dean Clancy – (63.5kg) Lost in the round of 32.

Jude Gallagher – (57kg) Lost in the round of 16.

Kellie Harrington – (60kg) Won four fights to take the gold medal.

Jennifer Lehane – (54kg) Lost in the round 16.

Jack Marley – (92kg) Won his first fight; Lost in the quarter-final.

Daina Moorehouse – (50kg) Lost in the round of 16.

Aoife O’Rourke – (75kg) Lost in the round of 16.

Aidan Walsh – (71kg) Lost in the round of 32.

Grainne Walsh – (66kg) Lost in the round of 32)

Michaela Walsh – (57kg) Lost in the round of 16.

Canoeing

Madison Corcoran – (C1) 21st in qualifying. (KX1) 35th in qualifying; 4th in heat.

Michaela Corcoran – (K1) 24th in qualifying.

Noel Hendrick – (C1) 19th in qualifying; 15th in semi-final. (KX1) 14th in qualifying; 3rd in heat.

Liam Jegou – (C1) 16th in qualifying; 6th in semi-final; 7th overall; (KX1) 18th in qualifying, 3rd in heat.

Cycling – Road

Megan Armitage – 35th in the road race.

Ben Healy – 10th in the road race.

Ryan Mullen – 12th in the time trial; 60th in the road race.

Cycling – Track

Madison – 11th overall (Lara Gillespie, Alice Sharpe)

Omnium – * 10th overall (Lara Gillespie)

Team pursuit – 9th in qualifying (Lara Gillespie, Mia Griffin, Kelly Murphy, Alice Sharpe).

Ireland’s Lara Gillespie. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Diving

Ciara McGing – 29th in qualifying (10m platform)

Jake Passmore – 21st in qualifying (3m springboard)

Equestrian

Susie Berry – 31st overall in eventing.

Daniel Coyle – 3rd in qualifying for showjumping final; retired after 16 faults.

Sarah Ennis – Withdrew after two rounds of eventing.

Abigail Lyle – 37th in dressage.

Austin O’Connor – 17th overall in eventing.

Cian O’Connor – 33rd in qualifying for showjumping final.

Shane Sweetnam – 2nd in qualifying for showjumping final; 22nd overall.

Eventing Team – 9th overall (Berry, Aoife Clark, Ennis, Austin O’Connor)

Showjumping Team – 7th overall (Coyle, Cian O’Connor, Sweetnam).

Golf

Shane Lowry – Tied 26th on five-under-par.

Leona Maguire – 59th on 23-over-par.

Rory McIlroy – Tied 5th on 15-under-par.

Stephanie Meadow – 39th on six-over-par.

Gymnastics

Rhys McClenaghan – 1st in qualifying for pommel horse final; Scored 15.533 to win the gold medal.

Men's artistic gymnastics Pommel Horse gold medalist Rhys McClenaghan. Photograph: Maja Hitij/Getty

Hockey

Results – Ireland 0 Belgium 2; Ireland 1 Australia 2; Ireland 0 India 2; Ireland 1 Argentina 2; Ireland 2 New Zealand 1; Finished 5th in Group B.

(Peter Brown, Lee Cole, Timothy Cross, Jeremy Duncan, David Harte, Ben Johnson, Jonathan Lynch, Kyle Marshall, John McKee, Peter McKibbin, Sean Murray, Matthew Nelson, Shane O’Donoghue, Nicholas Page, Michael Robson, Benjamin Walker, Daragh Walsh)

Rowing

Alison Bergin, Zoe Hyde – 3rd in double scull heat; 5th in semi-final; 10th overall.

Aoife Casey, Margaret Cremen – 3rd in lightweight double scull heat; 1st in repechage; 3rd in semi-final; 5th overall.

Ross Corrigan, Nathan Timoney – 3rd in coxless pairs heat; 3rd in semi-final; 6th overall.

Philip Doyle, Daire Lynch – 1st in double scull heat; 1st in semi-final; bronze medal winners

Emily Hegarty, Eimear Lambe, Natalie Long, Imogen Magner – 3rd in coxless four heat; 4th in repechage; 7th overall.

Aifric Keogh, Fiona Murtagh – 2nd in coxless pairs heat; 6th in semi-final; 8th overall.

Fintan McCarthy, Paul O’Donovan – 1st in lightweight double scull heat; 1st in semi-final; gold medal winners.

Rugby Sevens

Men’s results – Ireland 10 South Africa 5; Ireland 40 Japan 5; Ireland 12 New Zealand 14; (QF) Ireland 15 Fiji 19; (Classification matches) Ireland 17 USA 14; Ireland 7 New Zealand 17. Finished 6th overall.

(Niall Comerford, Jordan Conroy, Sean Cribbin, Hugo Keenan, Jack Kelly, Terry Kennedy, Gavin Mullin, Chay Mullins, Hugo Lennox, Harry McNulty, Bryan Mollen, Mark Roche, Andrew Smith, Zac Ward)

Women’s results – Ireland 12 Britain 21; Ireland 38 South Africa 0; Ireland 14 Australia 19; (QF) Ireland 7 Australia 40; (Classification matches) Ireland 7 France 19; Ireland 12 Britain 28. Finished 8th overall.

(Kathy Baker, Claire Boles, Megan Burns, Vicki Elmes Kinlan, Alanna Fitzpatrick, Stacey Flood, Eve Higgins, Erin King, Emily Lane, Amy Larn, Lucy Mulhall Rock, Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe, Ashleigh Orchard, Beibhinn Parsons)

Ireland’s Hugo Keenan tackled by Joe Webber of New Zealand. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Sailing

Robert Dickson, Sean Waddilove – 4th in the Skiff on 91 points.

Finn Lynch – 10th in the Laser Radial on 115 points.

Eve McMahon – 13th in the Laser Radial on 108 points.

Swimming

Tom Fannon – 6th in 50m freestyle qualifying; 10th fastest semi-final time.

Danielle Hill – 21st in 50m freestyle qualifying; 16th in 100m freestyle qualifying; 16th fastest semi-final time.

Mona McSharry – 3rd in 100m breaststroke qualifying; 2nd fastest semi-final time; bronze medal in final. 7th in 200m breaststroke qualifying; 16th fastest semi-final time.

Ellen Walshe – 8th in 400IM final; 13th in 200IM semi-final; 22nd in 100m butterfly qualifying.

Daniel Wiffen – 1st in 800m semi-final; gold medal in final; 1st in 1,500m semi-final; bronze medal in final; 18th in 10km open water swim.

Women’s 400m Freestyle Relay – 16th in qualifying (Victoria Catterson, Grace Davison, Hill, Erin Riordan)

Women’s 400m Medley Relay – 11th in qualifying (Davison, Hill, Walshe, McSharry)

Men’s 400m Medley Relay – 11th in qualifying (Conor Ferguson, Darragh Greene, Max McCusker, Shane Ryan)

Taekwondo

Jack Woolley – Lost both bouts; 7th overall.