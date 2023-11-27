Dublin Marathon organisers say event will remain ‘preferably within the city centre’

The organisers of the Dublin Marathon have issued a joint statement with Dublin City Council offering some assurance that the start and finish area will remain “preferably within the city centre” for the future running of the event.

This follows the correspondence revealed earlier this month where Dublin City Council and the National Transport Authority (NTA) were demanding the organisers to take the finish somewhere away from Merrion Square North for next year’s race, given the “disproportionate adverse impact” the race has on public transport services.

However in the joint statement issued on Monday afternoon, both the Dublin Marathon organisers and Dublin City Council have expressed their intention to “showcase the city and continue to provide the best experience for all those involved with the Dublin Marathon”.

It’s uncertain at this point if Merrion Square North will continue to be used for the finish, or if an alternative city centre location will be used, this question it appears still up for further discussion.

The joint statement reads as follows:

“Dublin City Council and the organisers of the Dublin Marathon have for many years worked in partnership together to deliver this important event to the city, in a safe and sustainable manner.

“The event and the associated required infrastructure has grown incrementally over time, as have the numbers of runners applying to take part in the event each year.

“Concerns expressed by the National Transport Authority (NTA) in recent years relating to the duration of road closures required to set up and maintain the start/finish area on Merrion Square North, and its negative effect on public transport in the area have led to a requirement to reconsider the use of Merrion Square North for future Dublin Marathons.

“As with all events that take place in the public realm, Dublin City Council and the event organisers attempt to ensure that the best locations are used, that present the best experience for both participants, attendees and spectators, while ensuring that disruption to the day to day running of the city is minimised where possible.

“With this in mind Dublin City Council and the organisers of Dublin Marathon are working together to consider viable options for next year’s event, preferably within the city centre that will showcase the city and continue to provide the best experience for all those involved with the Dublin Marathon.

“Discussions relating to proposed arrangements for future Dublin Marathon events have commenced between Dublin City Council and the organisers of Dublin Marathon with the intention of reaching a positive solution that may be announced in Quarter One of 2024.”

There was also some comment expressed on the matter by Thomas Byrne, Minister of State for Sport, who told Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ earlier this month that the public transport concerns are “a bit overstated”, and while further engagement is required, at least in his view the Dublin Marathon “would be a city centre event, just like it is in practically every other major city in the world”.