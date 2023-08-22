Ciara Mageean finishes fourth in 1,500m final at World Athletics Championships

Ireland’s Ciara Mageean finished fourth in Tuesday night’s World Athletics Championship final at the National Athletics Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

Running a new Irish record time of 3:56:61, the gold medal went to now three-time champion Faith Kipyegon. Diribe Welteji finished in second with the bronze medal going to Sifan Hassan, who was followed by Mageean in a four woman finish to the line.

No Irish athlete has won a World Championship medal on the track since 1995, when Sonia O’Sullivan secured gold over 5,000m, with the last three all coming in the race walk. And Mageean came within one place of ending the wait after a strong run.

This was a second World Championship final in the 1,500m for the 31-year-old, who ran in Doha in 2019, before skipping last year’s championships. Four years ago she finished 10th behind Sifan Hassan and a Dutch runaway victory.

Mageean had claimed silver in her last two finals, the Commonwealth Games and European Championships last summer.

She went into this final ranked sixth fastest on lifetime bests among the 12-runner field. On Saturday she cruised through her heat, cool as she liked even in the rising heat of the Budapest afternoon. Easing across the line in third – sealing one of the top-six automatic qualifying spots, finishing in 4:03.53. With the fastest-loser route no longer operating in the distance running events, there was little room for error.

The Down native was equally assured in her semi-final on Sunday. Simply running her own race she held an inside line, conserving as much in reserve as possible. Sitting eighth at the bell, she then made one decisive move down the backstretch and promptly moved into the top four. Still running easy around the last bend she nailed third in 4:02.70. And with that her place in the final.

