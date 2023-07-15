Successive Irish records but still no medals at the European Under-23 Championships

Israel Olatunde ran the anchor leg as Ireland came home fifth in the 4x100m final at the European U23 Championship in Espoo, Finland. Photograph: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images for European Athletic

There were successive Irish records in the 4x100m relay, a fastest split of all for Israel Olatunde, but still no Irish medals on day three of the European Under-23 Championships in Espoo, Finland. That promise still awaits for Sunday.

After qualifying earlier on Saturday with a national under-23 record of 39.52 seconds, the quartet of Gabriel Kehinde, Runo Ayavoro, Colin Doyle and Olatunde bettered that again, running 39.51 to finish fifth.

Olatunde, who clocked the fastest anchor leg of 8.95 seconds, expressed satisfaction nonetheless: “Hopefully we can build on this and make more finals and keep pushing Irish relay on over the next few years. We all get so much support from home and we’re so grateful to everyone”.

Victory in the race went to Italy in 38.92, ahead of France (38.92) and Poland (39.06).

Ava O’Connor finished eighth in the 3,000m steeplechase final, also improving her best to 10:01.34. “It’s my first year competing at under-23 and it’s a new event for me, so to come out in here and make a final, I’m really happy with that,” she said.

Anika Thompson finished the 10,000m in 12th place, running 35:26.91, leaving everything on the track and will undoubtedly come back stronger following a long season stateside.

Sunday’s final session brings several medal hopes. Sarah Healy (1500m), Sophie O’Sullivan (1500m), and Ruby Millet (long jump) have all safely secured their passage through to Sunday’s finals, while the men’s 4x400m relays teams also secured their places in the relay finals courtesy of another Irish Under-23 record.

O’Sullivan was first to qualify for the 1500m medal race, winning her heat impressively in 4:18.25. Healy followed up shortly after, taking control of her heat with two laps to go to cross in a winning time of 4:16.58.

The Irish duo, who are ranked number one and two, are likely to face a stiff challenge on Sunday from Klaudia Kazimierska from Poland (4:16.20) and Britain’s Sarah Calvert (4:16.50) who posted the two fastest times in this morning’s qualifying round. Sunday’s 1500m final is set for 4.25pm Irish time.

The men’s 4x400m team of Andrew Egan, Callum Baird, Aaron Keane and Jack Raftery followed the trend by smashing the Irish U23 record to book their place in Sunday’s final (4.45pm Irish time) with a stunning 3:06.34.

Millet (St Abbans AC) posted an outdoor PB of 6.42m on her second jump to also advance from Saturday morning’s qualifying round, a performance that will give her great confidence when she returns to the pit on Sunday at 4.35pm. Cian McPhillips, who goes in the final of the 800m, is well experienced at underage level and certain to be in the medal mix too.