Sonia O’Sullivan: Finding the best foot race of them all Down Under

I sense the 2023 World Cross-Country Championships last Saturday passed largely unnoticed throughout most of Europe. Pity. With just five European nations represented, it felt like something was missing from this once staple of winter athletics.

It certainly wasn’t a quiet affair in Australia. Postponed from 2021 thanks to Covid-19, running fans travelled from all around Australia to cheer on the home team, many driving for close to 10 hours just to be here.

I arrived in Australia from the US early Thursday morning, crossing the international date line for I’ve forgotten how many times; a day lost, and we still had a three-hour bus ride to the venue.

Still you could feel the anticipation. On the bus with the junior American athletes, plus a few from Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and two athletes from Estonia, determined to run on the world stage. Some came without a team manager, coach or physio, probably some of the logistics that would hold some teams back from travelling across the world. It didn’t stop them.

It was a perfect setting at the base of Mount Panorama, just a few kilometres from the local town of Bathurst, probably more familiar with racing car fans turning up annually for the Bathurst 1,000km touring car race.

What we all enjoy most about cross-country running, the closeness of the cheering fans running from point to point to get the best vantage point, was evident from the start. Many of the fans had taken part in the club relay events, myself included, held earlier in the day, where they got a taste of what the best runners in the world would later face.

For once the Australians on home soil didn’t have to plan out their travel across the world; it’s still an event they hold dear to their hearts, having never missed it since the inaugural IAAF event in 1973.

Letsenbet Gidey was overcome with exhaustion in the final 100m. Photograph: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

To me it seemed ironic so many Europeans, including Ireland, didn’t travel for that once-in-a-lifetime trip to Australia for an international championship, to experience what it’s like for Australians to travel each year, and embrace the culture and southern hemisphere summer. No doubt something many will regret in years to come.

The home cross-country fans came with their club tents and deck chairs, pitching up for the day. Once the racing got started the chairs were abandoned with everyone trying to get close to the action.

Up first was the mixed relay, one of those new events that can take time to become established, but this was the race the Australians had targeted. Their line-up included Olympic finalists Ollie Hoare, Stewart McSweyn and Jessica Hull, along with Abbey Caldwell, Commonwealth bronze medallist over 1500m. With the stage set and the expectations high, there were hopes of gold. On the second leg Hull reclaimed the lead and the crowd went wild, with three teams clear a medal was definitely on the cards.

A roar went up like in a stadium and a wave of noise carried all around the course. The Kenyan and Ethiopian team eventually got back in front; this is their territory, and wherever the event takes place in the world they don’t shy away. Even when the travel is more than a day for most and the temperatures are soaring above 35C, the races taking place in the late afternoon.

It was one of those events where you had to be there to be confidently reassured of the continued importance of the World Cross-Country. I felt it’s best staged in smaller towns or cities where the locals embrace it and welcome the athletes in every sense.

After the excitement of the relay and the Australians securing the bronze medal, next up came the 6km races for junior women and 8km for the junior men, the Kenyan and Ethiopian athletes once again showed their dominance.

Here the Americans showed their resilience, fighting hard in both races to deliver a bronze medal. Cross-country running is soaring again in the US, at High School and College level, and each year the athletes who put in the work over the season come out and reap even more rewards when the track season rolls around.

There is also an unquantifiable result of running across rough ground and undulating terrain, stepping out of the comfort zone of the track and road races.

The senior races were the most gruelling of the day with many athletes pushing beyond their limits and overreaching. Letsenbet Gidey, world record holder at Half Marathon, 10,000m and 5000m, was overcome with exhaustion in the final 100m, dropping to the ground and overtaken by World Junior champion from 2019, Beatrice Chebet from Kenya.

One lesson learned for Ethiopia: no outside assistance is allowed or you will be disqualified, as was the fate for Gidey, who had run so well to that point and looked like the imminent victor in the home straight.

There was drama too before the men’s race, the start called forward to try to beat the storm clouds that were rolling in, a thunder and lightning strike predicted just as the men were getting through the final lap on their 10,000m. By then the race was decided, Uganda dominating the podium with Jacob Kiplimo crossing the line first ahead of Ethiopia’s Aregawi and Olympic 5,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei also from Uganda relegated to third place.

The men were still crossing the finish line as people were being asked to evacuate the venue and head for their cars. Those of us lucky got to shelter in the garages where the teams had set up camp and just got back as the lightning was electrifying the sky and the thunder looming closer.

The medal presentations were postponed to later in evening, a pity for the Australians who had left their stamp on the day, inspiring the next generation of runners to dream of one day lining up at the event.

For sure the World Cross-Country is still alive, the mixed relay a great addition. Maybe the European Cross-Country should be a selection for individuals to combine, still wearing their national vest, but running as a European team, reengaging with a sport where so many of us began our athletics career.

It’s not all about where you finish, but stepping outside the comfort zone, rising to the challenging course and conditions is what is still the toughest and best foot race of them all.